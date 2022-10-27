GOL Announces Investor Update

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), ("GOL" or "Company"), Brazil's largest domestic airline, provides an Investor Update. All information is presented in Brazilian Reais (R$). The information below is preliminary and unaudited .

GOL is updating its financial forecasts in light of higher jet fuel prices, the results obtained for the first nine months of the year, the current level of tickets sales, and expectations on seat availability.

The Company is focused on its fleet transformation and expects that by the end of the year, 44 737- MAX aircraft will be in operation, representing around 30% of the total fleet. The new and more efficient Boeing MAX play an important role in GOL's strategy in the coming years, contributing to deliver enhanced productivity, reduced unit costs, and lower carbon emissions.

To help investors and analysts understand how GOL addresses its near-term planning, the Company shares the following indicators:

Financial Outlook 2022E Previous 2022E Updated Total fleet (average) 132 – 138 135 - 140 Total operational fleet (average) 101 – 104 100 - 102 ASKs, System (% change yoy) 55 – 65% 50 - 55% Seats, System (% change) 55 – 65% 50 - 55% Departures, System (% change) 55 – 65% 50 - 55% Average load factor (%) ~80% ~81% Ancillary revenues. net1 (R$bn) ~1.0 ~1.1 Total net revenues (R$bn) ~15.4 ~15.4 Non-fuel CASK2 (US$ cents) ~3.5 ~3.7 Fuel liters consumed (mm) ~1,150 ~1,110 Gross Global Scope 1 emissions (thousand ton CO2) ~2,950 ~2,800 Total Fuel Consumed (1,000 liters/RPK) ~33.7 ~33.7 GHG Emissions/Flight Hour (t CO2) ~8.4 ~8.4 Fuel price (R$/liter) ~5.7 ~5.9 EBITDA margin² (%) ~20% ~19% EBIT margin² (%) ~8% ~7% Net financial expense3 (R$bn) ~1.8 ~1.9 Pre-tax margin3 (%) ~0% ~0% Effective income tax rate (%) ~0% ~0% Capex, net4 (R$mm) ~700 ~650 MAX Aircraft Acquisitions (R$mm) ~1,000 ~900 Aircraft Debt (7x Annual Acft Lease Payments) (US$bn) ~3.2 ~3.2 Financial Debt (US$bn) ~2.0 ~2.2 Net Debt5 / EBITDA2 (x) ~8x ~9x Fully-diluted shares out6 (mm) ~435 ~435 EPS, fully diluted (R$) ~NA ~0 Fully-diluted ADS out.6 (mm) ~217.5 ~217.5 EPADS, fully diluted (US$) ~NA ~0

(1) Cargo. loyalty. buy-on-board and other ancillary revenues; (2) Recurring operating results; (3) Excluding currency gains and losses and Unrealized losses on Exchangeable Senior Notes; (4) Capex, net is calculated as Gross capex (fleet capitalized maintenance) subtracted by financed Capex (credit facilities to finance assets acquisition and capitalized maintenance costs) ; (5) Including 7x annual aircraft lease payments and excluding perpetual bonds; and (6) Includes stock option exercises that may be issued from the stock option program and related to Exchangeable Senior Notes.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM, besides several codeshare and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13,700 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 145 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri .

Disclaimer

The information contained in this press release has not been subject to any independent audit or review and contains "forward-looking" statements, estimates and projections that relate to future events, which are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release including, without limitation, those regarding GOL's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, future developments in the markets in which GOL operates or is seeking to operate, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "will", "may", "project", "estimate", "anticipate", "predict", "seek", "should" or similar words or expressions, are forward-looking statements. The future events referred to in these forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors, many of which are beyond GOL's control, that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding GOL's present and future business strategies and the environment in which GOL will operate in the future and are not a guarantee of future performance. Such forward-looking statements speak only as at the date on which they are made. None of GOL or any of its affiliates, officers, directors, employees and agents undertakes any duty or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. None of GOL or any of its affiliates, officers, directors, employees, professional advisors and agents make any representation, warranty or prediction that the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements will be achieved, and such forward- looking statements represent, in each case, only one of many possible scenarios and should not be viewed as the most likely or standard scenario. Although GOL believes that the estimates and projections in these forward- looking statements are reasonable, they may prove materially incorrect and actual results may materially differ. As a result, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

To be consistent with industry practice, GOL discloses so-called non-GAAP financial measures which are not recognized under IFRS or U.S. GAAP, including "Net Debt", "Adjusted Net Debt", "total liquidity" and "EBITDA". The Company's management believes that disclosure of non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors, financial analysts and the public in their review of its operating performance and their comparison of its operating performance to the operating performance of other companies in the same industry and other industries. However, these non-GAAP items do not have standardized meanings and may not be directly comparable to similarly-titled items adopted by other companies. Potential investors should not rely on information not recognized under IFRS as a substitute for the GAAP measures of earnings or liquidity in making an investment decision.

