GOL announces new payment method via CAIXA Lottery and branches

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL has just made a new payment option available for customers through SafetyPay Brazil digital alternative payment method platform, in partnership with CAIXA. Thus, you do not need to have a bank account or credit card to purchase airline tickets and services from the company.

"Since its foundation 18 years ago, GOL has been playing a key role in the democratization of air transport in Brazil. According to IBGE data, about 60 million of the Brazilian population has no bank account. Therefore, as the largest airline in the country, which aims to be the first for all, we understand that it is equally necessary to provide access to this part of the population, which does not have a bank account, but seeks air transport. "The new solution complements and gives you more payment options on one of the most complete e-commerce platforms, always focusing on strengthening our customer experience," explains Mario Liao, Chief Financial and Payments Officer, from GOL.

"We work hand by hand with GOL to offer a solution that reflects the needs of its customers, offering them to pay via bank transfer or cash. Both GOL and SafetyPay seek to democratize services for the non-banked population worldwide by offering payment method alternatives for e-commerce. CAIXA's solution through SafetyPay will therefore contribute to expanding GOL's reach. We are pleased to know that more people will be able to travel by paying through alternative payments," says Gustavo Ruiz, SafetyPay CEO.

SafetyPay Brazil allows you to quickly and conveniently purchase tickets with online transactions and receive real-time confirmation. To use the new payment method, you must book your tickets up to four days before the flight date, through the company's sales channels - app, website (www.voegol.com.br) or VoeGOL stores, and choose the "Lottery" option. Upon completion, the amount must be paid within 24 hours in one of the 13,000 Lottery Houses or CAIXA's more than 4,100 branches, available in all municipalities of the country. Once completed, the customer will receive an email or SMS with the flight confirmation.

"To provide services with convenience and convenience recognized by the Brazilian population, CAIXA maintains a vast service network, being present in all municipalities of the country, and the network of otic units is a strategic and essential channel in the reception of debarred customers," explains Valter Nunes, Vice President of Distribution, Service and Business, CAIXA.

The addition complements the payment methods offered by the company, which includes major credit and debit card brands, GOL cards, Visa Checkout, Masterpass, Paypal, UATP, Bank Transfer and Smiles & Money.

About SafetyPay

Founded in 2007, SafetyPay is a secure alternative payments platform that enables e-commerce transactions for consumers and merchants. With a comprehensive suite of B2C and B2B payment solutions available, the company eliminates common pain points associated with traditional payment methods. SafetyPay makes it possible for non-card holders and fraud-wary consumers to participate in the online marketplace – shoppers are connected to merchants worldwide and pay directly from their bank accounts or with cash in local currency, without fear of online fraud as their bank information is not shared online. For merchants, SafetyPay enables incremental sales by processing payments of underbanked and international consumers, and reduces the number of chargebacks and cross-border fees. The platform currently partners with 380 banks in 17 countries worldwide, across Latin America, Europe and North America.

Contact:

Cristina Colossi

cristina.colossi@grayling.com

1-646-284-9417

SOURCE SafetyPay

Related Links

https://www.safetypay.com/en/

