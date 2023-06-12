GOL Announces Successful Re-tap of Secured Amortizing Notes

SÃO PAULO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4) ("GOL" or "Company" or "GLAI"), Brazil's largest airline, announces that its subsidiary GOL Finance, a public limited liability company (société anonyme) organized under the laws of Luxembourg, has successfully completed on June 7, 2023 a re-tap in an aggregate principal amount of US$9 million of its 3.00% subordinated secured amortizing notes due 2025 (Series B), guaranteed by GLAI and GOL Linhas Aéreas S.A. (the "New Notes"), raising the outstanding total principal amount of GOL Finance's 5.00% senior secured amortizing notes due 2026 (Series A) and 3.00% subordinated secured amortizing notes due 2025 (Series B) to US$231 million.  

The New Notes were issued in exchange for full satisfaction, at 100% of face value, of certain aircraft leasing payment obligations that are under deferral agreements, among other obligations that the participating aircraft lessors chose to exchange for New Notes.  

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 145 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri.

