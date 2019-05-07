GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for April 2019

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

May 07, 2019, 13:55 ET

SÃO PAULO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of April, 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased by 3.6% and demand (RPK) increased by 4.3%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.1%, a 0.5 p.p. increase in comparison to April 2018. The volume of departures decreased by 0.5% and seats increased by 2.8% over April 2018.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 31.1% and 36.9%, respectively, and international load factor was 78.4%, an increase of 3.3 p.p. in relation to April 2018.
  • GOL's total supply (ASK) was 6.7% higher due to a 3.8% increase in seats, a 0.7% increase in departures and an increase in stage length. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 7.8% in comparison to April 2018 and consolidated load factor was 80.8%.

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)

Operational data *

 

Apr/19

Apr/18

% Var.

4M19

4M18

% Var.

Total GOL





Departures

19,203

19,073

0.7%

82,986

83,522

-0.6%

Seats (thousand)

3,322

3,200

3.8%

14,472

14,000

3.4%

ASK (million)

3,689

3,457

6.7%

16,728

15,879

5.3%

RPK (million)

2,979

2,764

7.8%

13,604

12,765

6.6%

Load Factor

80.8%

80.0%

0.8 p.p

81.3%

80.4%

0.9 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,636

2,482

6.2%

11,585

10,796

7.3%

Domestic GOL





Departures

17,941

18,036

-0.5%

77,347

78,146

-1.0%

Seats (thousand)

3,102

3,017

2.8%

13,493

13,052

3.4%

ASK (million)

3,179

3,068

3.6%

14,200

13,848

2.5%

RPK (million)

2,579

2,472

4.3%

11,670

11,177

4.4%

Load Factor

81.1%

80.6%

  0.5 p.p

82.2%

80.7%

  1.5 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,462

2,345

5.0%

10,825

10,059

7.6%

International GOL





Departures

1,262

1,037

21.7%

5,639

5,376

4.9%

Seats (thousand)

220

183

20.1%

979

948

3.3%

ASK (million)

510

389

31.1%

2,528

2,030

24.5%

RPK (million)

400

292

36.9%

1,934

1,588

21.8%

Load Factor

78.4%

75.1%

3.3 p.p

76.5%

78.2%

-1.7 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

174

137

26.9%

760

737

3.1%

On-time Departures

90.2%

94.6%

-4.4 p.p

87.1%

94.3%

-7.2 p.p

Flight Completion

97.9%

98.4%

-0.5 p.p

98.2%

98.1%

0.1 p.p

Cargo Ton

8.3

8.9

-7.2%

31.5

34.6

-9.0%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
 (1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

