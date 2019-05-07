GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for April 2019
May 07, 2019, 13:55 ET
SÃO PAULO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of April, 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.
Highlights
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased by 3.6% and demand (RPK) increased by 4.3%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.1%, a 0.5 p.p. increase in comparison to April 2018. The volume of departures decreased by 0.5% and seats increased by 2.8% over April 2018.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 31.1% and 36.9%, respectively, and international load factor was 78.4%, an increase of 3.3 p.p. in relation to April 2018.
- GOL's total supply (ASK) was 6.7% higher due to a 3.8% increase in seats, a 0.7% increase in departures and an increase in stage length. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 7.8% in comparison to April 2018 and consolidated load factor was 80.8%.
|
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
|
Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)
|
Operational data *
|
Apr/19
|
Apr/18
|
% Var.
|
4M19
|
4M18
|
% Var.
|
Total GOL
|
Departures
|
19,203
|
19,073
|
0.7%
|
82,986
|
83,522
|
-0.6%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
3,322
|
3,200
|
3.8%
|
14,472
|
14,000
|
3.4%
|
ASK (million)
|
3,689
|
3,457
|
6.7%
|
16,728
|
15,879
|
5.3%
|
RPK (million)
|
2,979
|
2,764
|
7.8%
|
13,604
|
12,765
|
6.6%
|
Load Factor
|
80.8%
|
80.0%
|
0.8 p.p
|
81.3%
|
80.4%
|
0.9 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
2,636
|
2,482
|
6.2%
|
11,585
|
10,796
|
7.3%
|
Domestic GOL
|
Departures
|
17,941
|
18,036
|
-0.5%
|
77,347
|
78,146
|
-1.0%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
3,102
|
3,017
|
2.8%
|
13,493
|
13,052
|
3.4%
|
ASK (million)
|
3,179
|
3,068
|
3.6%
|
14,200
|
13,848
|
2.5%
|
RPK (million)
|
2,579
|
2,472
|
4.3%
|
11,670
|
11,177
|
4.4%
|
Load Factor
|
81.1%
|
80.6%
|
0.5 p.p
|
82.2%
|
80.7%
|
1.5 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
2,462
|
2,345
|
5.0%
|
10,825
|
10,059
|
7.6%
|
International GOL
|
Departures
|
1,262
|
1,037
|
21.7%
|
5,639
|
5,376
|
4.9%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
220
|
183
|
20.1%
|
979
|
948
|
3.3%
|
ASK (million)
|
510
|
389
|
31.1%
|
2,528
|
2,030
|
24.5%
|
RPK (million)
|
400
|
292
|
36.9%
|
1,934
|
1,588
|
21.8%
|
Load Factor
|
78.4%
|
75.1%
|
3.3 p.p
|
76.5%
|
78.2%
|
-1.7 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
174
|
137
|
26.9%
|
760
|
737
|
3.1%
|
On-time Departures
|
90.2%
|
94.6%
|
-4.4 p.p
|
87.1%
|
94.3%
|
-7.2 p.p
|
Flight Completion
|
97.9%
|
98.4%
|
-0.5 p.p
|
98.2%
|
98.1%
|
0.1 p.p
|
Cargo Ton
|
8.3
|
8.9
|
-7.2%
|
31.5
|
34.6
|
-9.0%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.
