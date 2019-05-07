GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for April 2019

SÃO PAULO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of April, 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased by 3.6% and demand (RPK) increased by 4.3%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.1%, a 0.5 p.p. increase in comparison to April 2018 . The volume of departures decreased by 0.5% and seats increased by 2.8% over April 2018 .

. The volume of departures decreased by 0.5% and seats increased by 2.8% over . GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 31.1% and 36.9%, respectively, and international load factor was 78.4%, an increase of 3.3 p.p. in relation to April 2018 .

. GOL's total supply (ASK) was 6.7% higher due to a 3.8% increase in seats, a 0.7% increase in departures and an increase in stage length. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 7.8% in comparison to April 2018 and consolidated load factor was 80.8%.



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹) Operational data * Apr/19 Apr/18 % Var. 4M19 4M18 % Var. Total GOL











Departures 19,203 19,073 0.7% 82,986 83,522 -0.6% Seats (thousand) 3,322 3,200 3.8% 14,472 14,000 3.4% ASK (million) 3,689 3,457 6.7% 16,728 15,879 5.3% RPK (million) 2,979 2,764 7.8% 13,604 12,765 6.6% Load Factor 80.8% 80.0% 0.8 p.p 81.3% 80.4% 0.9 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,636 2,482 6.2% 11,585 10,796 7.3% Domestic GOL











Departures 17,941 18,036 -0.5% 77,347 78,146 -1.0% Seats (thousand) 3,102 3,017 2.8% 13,493 13,052 3.4% ASK (million) 3,179 3,068 3.6% 14,200 13,848 2.5% RPK (million) 2,579 2,472 4.3% 11,670 11,177 4.4% Load Factor 81.1% 80.6% 0.5 p.p 82.2% 80.7% 1.5 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,462 2,345 5.0% 10,825 10,059 7.6% International GOL











Departures 1,262 1,037 21.7% 5,639 5,376 4.9% Seats (thousand) 220 183 20.1% 979 948 3.3% ASK (million) 510 389 31.1% 2,528 2,030 24.5% RPK (million) 400 292 36.9% 1,934 1,588 21.8% Load Factor 78.4% 75.1% 3.3 p.p 76.5% 78.2% -1.7 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 174 137 26.9% 760 737 3.1% On-time Departures 90.2% 94.6% -4.4 p.p 87.1% 94.3% -7.2 p.p Flight Completion 97.9% 98.4% -0.5 p.p 98.2% 98.1% 0.1 p.p Cargo Ton 8.3 8.9 -7.2% 31.5 34.6 -9.0%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

