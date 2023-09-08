GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for August

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of August 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Highlights:  

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 7.7%. Total seats increased 21.7% and the number of departures increased by 17.8%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 11.6% and the load factor was 84.4%.
  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 9.4% and demand (RPK) increased by 13.7%. GOL's domestic load factor was 84.6%. The volume of departures increased by 18.1% and seats increased by 21.8%.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) was 298 million, the demand (RPK) was 246 million and international load factor was 82.7%.

August/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic LTM (1)

Operating data *

Aug/23

Aug/22

% Var.

8M23

8M22

% Var.

LTM23

LTM22

% Var.

Total GOL








  Departures

19,158

16,264

17.8 %

150,291

128,938

16.6 %

223,303

186,616

19.7 %

  Seats (thousand)

3,437

2,825

21.7 %

26,286

22,478

17.0 %

39,029

32,497

20.1 %

  ASK (million)

3,536

3,282

7.7 %

28,924

26,199

10.4 %

43,489

37,227

16.8 %

  RPK (million)

2,986

2,675

11.6 %

23,479

20,904

12.3 %

35,192

29,936

17.6 %

  Load factor

84.4 %

81.5 %

3.0 p.p

81.2 %

79.8 %

1.4 p.p

80.9 %

80.4 %

0.5 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,735

2,236

22.4 %

20,571

17,346

18.6 %

30,586

25,400

20.4 %

Domestic GOL








  Departures

18,423

15,606

18.1 %

143,642

125,614

14.4 %

213,260

182,987

16.5 %

  Seats (thousand)

3,312

2,718

21.8 %

25,144

21,907

14.8 %

37,301

31,875

17.0 %

  ASK (million)

3,238

2,959

9.4 %

26,014

24,657

5.5 %

39,056

35,561

9.8 %

  RPK (million)

2,740

2,409

13.7 %

21,229

19,601

8.3 %

31,770

28,538

11.3 %

  Load factor

84.6 %

81.4 %

3.2 p.p

81.6 %

79.5 %

2.1 p.p

81.3 %

80.3 %

1.1 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,634

2,146

22.7 %

19,708

16,867

16.8 %

29,284

24,883

17.7 %

International GOL








  Departures

735

658

11.7 %

6,649

3,324

100.0 %

10,043

3,629

N.M

  Seats (thousand)

126

107

17.4 %

1,142

565

N.M

1,728

616

N.M

  ASK (million)

298

323

-7.8 %

2,911

1,541

88.9 %

4,433

1,666

N.M

  RPK (million)

246

266

-7.4 %

2,250

1,304

72.5 %

3,422

1,398

N.M

  Load factor

82.7 %

82.3 %

0.4 p.p

77.3 %

84.6 %

-7.3 p.p

77.2 %

83.9 %

-6.7 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

102

90

13.0 %

863

479

80.3 %

1,302

516

N.M

On-time Departures

83.6 %

92.8 %

-9.1 p.p

88.4 %

93.8 %

-5.4 p.p

86.2 %

91.3 %

-6.1 p.p

Flight Completion

97.4 %

99.7 %

-2.3 p.p

98.2 %

99.4 %

-1.2 p.p

98.4 %

99.4 %

-1.1 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

11.0

5.6

95.1 %

71.4

42.6

67.4 %

100.2

59.6

68.1 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is the largest airline in Brazil. leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since it was founded in 2001. the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America. democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers. bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All". GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers. including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet. movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program. Smiles. In cargo transportation. Gollog delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13,800 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety. GOL's #1 value. and operates a standardized fleet of 143 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information. go to www.voegol.com.br/ir.

