GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for August

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of August 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Highlights:

GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 7.7%. Total seats increased 21.7% and the number of departures increased by 17.8%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 11.6% and the load factor was 84.4%.

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 9.4% and demand (RPK) increased by 13.7%. GOL's domestic load factor was 84.6%. The volume of departures increased by 18.1% and seats increased by 21.8%.

GOL's international supply (ASK) was 298 million, the demand (RPK) was 246 million and international load factor was 82.7%.

August/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic LTM (1) Operating data * Aug/23 Aug/22 % Var. 8M23 8M22 % Var. LTM23 LTM22 % Var. Total GOL

















Departures 19,158 16,264 17.8 % 150,291 128,938 16.6 % 223,303 186,616 19.7 % Seats (thousand) 3,437 2,825 21.7 % 26,286 22,478 17.0 % 39,029 32,497 20.1 % ASK (million) 3,536 3,282 7.7 % 28,924 26,199 10.4 % 43,489 37,227 16.8 % RPK (million) 2,986 2,675 11.6 % 23,479 20,904 12.3 % 35,192 29,936 17.6 % Load factor 84.4 % 81.5 % 3.0 p.p 81.2 % 79.8 % 1.4 p.p 80.9 % 80.4 % 0.5 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,735 2,236 22.4 % 20,571 17,346 18.6 % 30,586 25,400 20.4 % Domestic GOL

















Departures 18,423 15,606 18.1 % 143,642 125,614 14.4 % 213,260 182,987 16.5 % Seats (thousand) 3,312 2,718 21.8 % 25,144 21,907 14.8 % 37,301 31,875 17.0 % ASK (million) 3,238 2,959 9.4 % 26,014 24,657 5.5 % 39,056 35,561 9.8 % RPK (million) 2,740 2,409 13.7 % 21,229 19,601 8.3 % 31,770 28,538 11.3 % Load factor 84.6 % 81.4 % 3.2 p.p 81.6 % 79.5 % 2.1 p.p 81.3 % 80.3 % 1.1 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,634 2,146 22.7 % 19,708 16,867 16.8 % 29,284 24,883 17.7 % International GOL

















Departures 735 658 11.7 % 6,649 3,324 100.0 % 10,043 3,629 N.M Seats (thousand) 126 107 17.4 % 1,142 565 N.M 1,728 616 N.M ASK (million) 298 323 -7.8 % 2,911 1,541 88.9 % 4,433 1,666 N.M RPK (million) 246 266 -7.4 % 2,250 1,304 72.5 % 3,422 1,398 N.M Load factor 82.7 % 82.3 % 0.4 p.p 77.3 % 84.6 % -7.3 p.p 77.2 % 83.9 % -6.7 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 102 90 13.0 % 863 479 80.3 % 1,302 516 N.M On-time Departures 83.6 % 92.8 % -9.1 p.p 88.4 % 93.8 % -5.4 p.p 86.2 % 91.3 % -6.1 p.p Flight Completion 97.4 % 99.7 % -2.3 p.p 98.2 % 99.4 % -1.2 p.p 98.4 % 99.4 % -1.1 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 11.0 5.6 95.1 % 71.4 42.6 67.4 % 100.2 59.6 68.1 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil. leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since it was founded in 2001. the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America. democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers. bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All". GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers. including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet. movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program. Smiles. In cargo transportation. Gollog delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13,800 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety. GOL's #1 value. and operates a standardized fleet of 143 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information. go to www.voegol.com.br/ir .

