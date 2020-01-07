GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for December 2019
Jan 07, 2020, 17:19 ET
SÃO PAULO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) (B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of December 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.
Highlights
- GOL's total supply (ASK) was 3.1% higher, with an 8.2% increase in seats and a 7.3% increase in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 1.1% in comparison to December 2018 and consolidated load factor was 82.0%.
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 5.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 3.1%. GOL's domestic load factor was 83.0%, a 1.7 p.p. decrease in comparison to December 2018. The volume of departures increased by 7.5% and seats increased by 8.5% over December 2018.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) decreased by 9.3% and 12.0% respectively, and international load factor was 74.6%, a decrease of 2.3 p.p. in relation to December 2018.
|
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
|
Quaterly Traffic Figures (¹)
|
Operational data *
|
Dec/19
|
Dec/18
|
% Var.
|
4Q19
|
4Q18
|
% Var.
|
Total GOL
|
Departures
|
24,741
|
23,050
|
7.3%
|
68,247
|
63,371
|
7.7%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
4,361
|
4,030
|
8.2%
|
12,142
|
11,066
|
9.7%
|
ASK (million)
|
4,857
|
4,709
|
3.1%
|
13,267
|
12,506
|
6.1%
|
RPK (million)
|
3,980
|
3,936
|
1.1%
|
10,812
|
10,244
|
5.5%
|
Load Factor
|
82.0%
|
83.6%
|
-1.6 p.p
|
81.5%
|
81.9%
|
-0.4 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
3,530
|
3,314
|
6.5%
|
9,670
|
8,919
|
8.4%
|
Domestic GOL
|
Departures
|
23,259
|
21,646
|
7.5%
|
64,265
|
59,691
|
7.7%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
4,108
|
3,788
|
8.5%
|
11,455
|
10,429
|
9.8%
|
ASK (million)
|
4,260
|
4,051
|
5.2%
|
11,677
|
10,901
|
7.1%
|
RPK (million)
|
3,535
|
3,431
|
3.1%
|
9,638
|
9,037
|
6.6%
|
Load Factor
|
83.0%
|
84.7%
|
-1.7 p.p
|
82.5%
|
82.9%
|
-0.4 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
3,341
|
3,128
|
6.8%
|
9,189
|
8,440
|
8.9%
|
International GOL
|
Departures
|
1,482
|
1,404
|
5.6%
|
3,982
|
3,680
|
8.2%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
252
|
241
|
4.5%
|
687
|
637
|
7.9%
|
ASK (million)
|
597
|
658
|
-9.3%
|
1,589
|
1,605
|
-1.0%
|
RPK (million)
|
445
|
506
|
-12.0%
|
1,174
|
1,207
|
-2.7%
|
Load Factor
|
74.6%
|
76.9%
|
-2.3 p.p
|
73.9%
|
75.2%
|
-1.3 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
189
|
185
|
2.1%
|
481
|
479
|
0.3%
|
On-time Departures
|
81.3%
|
83.5%
|
-2.3 p.p
|
86.2%
|
87.5%
|
-1.4 p.p
|
Flight Completion
|
99.4%
|
98.9%
|
0.5 p.p
|
99.2%
|
98.6%
|
0.6 p.p
|
Cargo Ton (thousand)
|
9.4
|
10.1
|
-7.0%
|
26.9
|
28.9
|
-7.1%
|
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.
SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
