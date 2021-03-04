GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for February 2021

SÃO PAULO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of February 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

During February, GOL operated an average of 355 flights per day and adjusted frequencies to match lower demand in its hubs in Congonhas (São Paulo), Galeão (Rio de Janeiro), Brasília (Distrito Federal), Fortaleza (Ceará) and Salvador (Bahia). GOL remains disciplined in its leadership of the market.

February/21 x January/21 Highlights:

In the domestic market in February 2021 , demand (RPK) for GOL's flights decreased 38% over January 2021 and supply (ASK) decreased by 36% over January 2021 . GOL's domestic load factor was 80.8% in February.

February/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹) Operating data * Feb/21 Feb/20 % Var. 2M21 2M20 % Var. Feb/21 LTM Feb/20 LTM % Var. Total GOL

















Departures 9,947 21,267 -53.2% 25,108 47,159 -46.8% 102,477 262,836 -61.0% Seats (thousand) 1,735 3,659 -52.6% 4,393 8,136 -46.0% 17,796 46,072 -61.4% ASK (million) 2,089 4,209 -50.4% 5,367 9,383 -42.8% 21,126 51,367 -58.9% RPK (million) 1,688 3,399 -50.3% 4,416 7,741 -43.0% 16,800 42,116 -60.1% Load factor 80.8% 80.8% 0.0 p.p 82.3% 82.5% -0.2 p.p 79.5% 82.0% -2.5 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 1,381 2,854 -51.6% 3,548 6,478 -45.2% 13,846 36,775 -62.3% Domestic GOL

















Departures 9,947 19,715 -49.5% 25,108 43,787 -42.7% 101,457 245,439 -58.7% Seats (thousand) 1,735 3,394 -48.9% 4,393 7,559 -41.9% 17,622 43,067 -59.1% ASK (million) 2,089 3,584 -41.7% 5,367 8,015 -33.0% 20,709 44,285 -53.2% RPK (million) 1,688 2,934 -42.5% 4,416 6,717 -34.3% 16,535 36,723 -55.0% Load factor 80.8% 81.9% -1.1 p.p 82.3% 83.8% -1.5 p.p 79.8% 82.9% -3.1 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 1,381 2,677 -48.4% 3,548 6,097 -41.8% 13,733 34,678 -60.4% International GOL

















Departures 0 1,552 N.A. 0 3,372 N.A. 1,020 17,397 -94.1% Seats (thousand) 0 265 N.A. 0 577 N.A. 174 3,005 -94.2% ASK (million) 0 625 N.A. 0 1,368 N.A. 417 7,083 -94.1% RPK (million) 0 465 N.A. 0 1,024 N.A. 265 5,393 -95.1% Load factor 0 74.4% N.A. 0 74.9% N.A. 63.7% 76.1% -12.4 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 0 177 N.A. 0 381 N.A. 113 2,097 -94.6% On-time Departures 97.2% 90.2% 7.0 p.p 96.0% 91.1% 4.9 p.p 95.5% 90.3% 5.3 p.p Flight Completion 98.8% 98.9% -0.1 p.p 99.0% 99.2% -0.2 p.p 97.3% 98.1% -0.9 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 3.3 7.0 -53.1% 6.5 14.1 -53.9% 33.4 99.1 -66.3%























* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

