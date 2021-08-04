GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for July 2021

News provided by

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Aug 04, 2021, 07:30 ET

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of July 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Highlights:  

  • In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 173% and supply (ASK) increased by 152%. GOL's domestic load factor was 84.5% in July, a 6.4 p.p increase in comparison to July 2020. GOL transported 1.9 million passengers during the month, a 168% increase over July 2020.
  • GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

July/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

 Quarterly Traffic Figures(¹)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)

Operating data *

Jul/21

 Jul/20

% Var.

7M21

7M20

% Var.

Jul/21

LTM

Jul/20

LTM

% Var.

Total GOL








Departures

12,677

5,420

133.9%

65,272

73,522

-11.2%

116,278

185,709

-37.4%

Seats (thousand)

2,253

917

145.6%

11,504

12,572

-8.5%

20,471

32,431

-36.9%

ASK (million)

2,673

1,059

152.4%

13,706

14,511

-5.5%

24,337

36,243

-32.8%

RPK (million)

2,260

827

173.3%

11,283

11,547

-2.3%

19,862

29,291

-32.2%

Load factor

84.5%

78.1%

6.4 p.p

82.3%

79.6%

2.7 p.p

81.6%

80.8%

0.8 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

1,858

692

168.3%

9,275

9,665

-4.0%

16,386

25,441

-35.6%

Domestic GOL









Departures

12,677

5,420

133.9%

65,272

69,130

-5.6%

116,278

174,296

-33.3%

Seats (thousand)

2,253

917

145.6%

11,504

11,821

-2.7%

20,471

30,469

-32.8%

ASK (million)

2,673

1,059

152.4%

13,706

12,726

7.7%

24,337

31,645

-23.1%

RPK (million)

2,260

827

173.3%

11,283

10,257

10.0%

19,862

25,880

-23.3%

Load factor

84.5%

78.1%

6.4 p.p

82.3%

80.6%

1.7 p.p

81.6%

81.8%

-0.2 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

1,858

692

168.3%

9,275

9,171

1.1%

16,386

24,103

-32.0%

International GOL









Departures

0

0

N.A.

0

4,392

N.A.

0

11,413

N.A.

Seats (thousand)

0

0

N.A.

0

751

N.A.

0

1,962

N.A.

ASK (million)

0

0

N.A.

0

1,784

N.A.

0

4,598

N.A.

RPK (million)

0

0

N.A.

0

1,290

N.A.

0

3,410

N.A.

Load factor

0

0

N.A.

0

72.3%

N.A.

0

74.2%

N.A.

Pax on board (thousand)

0

0

N.A.

0

494

N.A.

0

1,337

N.A.

On-time Departures

95.7%

96.7%

-0.9 p.p

96.4%

95.0%

1.5 p.p

95.6%

92.2%

3.4 p.p

Flight Completion

99.4%

96.7%

2.6 p.p

98.6%

96.1%

2.5 p.p

98.8%

97.3%

1.4 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

3.5

2.0

78.5%

21.8

25.6

-14.8%

37.2

69.1

-46.1%












* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
[email protected] 
www.voegol.com.br/ir 
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 20-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Related Links

http://www.voegol.com.br/ir

Also from this source

GOL Acelera a Transformação de sua Frota do Boeing 737 NG para o...

GOL Accelerates its Fleet Transformation from Boeing 737 NG to...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics