GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for July 2021

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of July 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Highlights:

In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 173% and supply (ASK) increased by 152%. GOL's domestic load factor was 84.5% in July, a 6.4 p.p increase in comparison to July 2020 . GOL transported 1.9 million passengers during the month, a 168% increase over July 2020 .

. GOL transported 1.9 million passengers during the month, a 168% increase over . GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

July/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Quarterly Traffic Figures(¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)

Operating data * Jul/21 Jul/20 % Var. 7M21 7M20 % Var. Jul/21 LTM Jul/20 LTM % Var.

Total GOL

















Departures 12,677 5,420 133.9% 65,272 73,522 -11.2% 116,278 185,709 -37.4%

Seats (thousand) 2,253 917 145.6% 11,504 12,572 -8.5% 20,471 32,431 -36.9%

ASK (million) 2,673 1,059 152.4% 13,706 14,511 -5.5% 24,337 36,243 -32.8%

RPK (million) 2,260 827 173.3% 11,283 11,547 -2.3% 19,862 29,291 -32.2%

Load factor 84.5% 78.1% 6.4 p.p 82.3% 79.6% 2.7 p.p 81.6% 80.8% 0.8 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 1,858 692 168.3% 9,275 9,665 -4.0% 16,386 25,441 -35.6%

Domestic GOL



















Departures 12,677 5,420 133.9% 65,272 69,130 -5.6% 116,278 174,296 -33.3%

Seats (thousand) 2,253 917 145.6% 11,504 11,821 -2.7% 20,471 30,469 -32.8%

ASK (million) 2,673 1,059 152.4% 13,706 12,726 7.7% 24,337 31,645 -23.1%

RPK (million) 2,260 827 173.3% 11,283 10,257 10.0% 19,862 25,880 -23.3%

Load factor 84.5% 78.1% 6.4 p.p 82.3% 80.6% 1.7 p.p 81.6% 81.8% -0.2 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 1,858 692 168.3% 9,275 9,171 1.1% 16,386 24,103 -32.0%

International GOL



















Departures 0 0 N.A. 0 4,392 N.A. 0 11,413 N.A.

Seats (thousand) 0 0 N.A. 0 751 N.A. 0 1,962 N.A.

ASK (million) 0 0 N.A. 0 1,784 N.A. 0 4,598 N.A.

RPK (million) 0 0 N.A. 0 1,290 N.A. 0 3,410 N.A.

Load factor 0 0 N.A. 0 72.3% N.A. 0 74.2% N.A.

Pax on board (thousand) 0 0 N.A. 0 494 N.A. 0 1,337 N.A.

On-time Departures 95.7% 96.7% -0.9 p.p 96.4% 95.0% 1.5 p.p 95.6% 92.2% 3.4 p.p

Flight Completion 99.4% 96.7% 2.6 p.p 98.6% 96.1% 2.5 p.p 98.8% 97.3% 1.4 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand) 3.5 2.0 78.5% 21.8 25.6 -14.8% 37.2 69.1 -46.1%

























* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month (1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 20-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

