GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for July 2023

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of July 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Highlights:

GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 3.3%. Total seats increased 10.4% and the number of departures increased by 10.6%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 6.5% and the load factor was 83.4%.

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 0.7% and demand (RPK) increased by 5.0%. GOL's domestic load factor was 83.5%. The volume of departures increased by 9.2% and seats increased by 9.0%.

GOL's international supply (ASK) was 409 million, the demand (RPK) was 336 million and international load factor was 82.1%.

Monthly Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic LTM(1) Operating data * Jul/23 Jul/22 % Var 7M23 7M22 % Var LTM23 LTM22 % Var Total GOL

















Departures 20,286 18,346 10.6 % 131,133 112,674 16.4 % 220,409 181,575 21.4 % Seats (thousand) 3,530 3,196 10.4 % 22,849 19,647 16.3 % 38,423 31,663 21.3 % ASK (million) 3,934 3,810 3.3 % 25,388 22,916 10.8 % 43,236 36,227 19.3 % RPK (million) 3,281 3,079 6.5 % 20,493 18,229 12.4 % 34,881 29,090 19.9 % Load factor 83.4 % 80.8 % 2.6 p.p 80.7 % 79.5 % 1.2 p.p 80.7 % 80.3 % 0.4 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,865 2,502 14.5 % 17,836 15,111 18.0 % 30,086 24,643 22.1 % Domestic GOL

















Departures 19,401 17,770 9.2 % 125,219 110,008 13.8 % 210,443 178,604 17.8 % Seats (thousand) 3,377 3,097 9.0 % 21,833 19,189 13.8 % 36,708 31,154 17.8 % ASK (million) 3,525 3,501 0.7 % 22,776 21,698 5.0 % 38,777 34,883 11.2 % RPK (million) 2,945 2,804 5.0 % 18,489 17,192 7.5 % 31,439 27,958 12.5 % Load factor 83.5 % 80.1 % 3.4 p.p 81.2 % 79.2 % 1.9 p.p 81.1 % 80.1 % 0.9 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,742 2,415 13.6 % 17,074 14,722 16.0 % 28,796 24,216 18.9 % International GOL

















Departures 885 576 53.6 % 5,914 2,666 NM 9,966 2,971 NM Seats (thousand) 153 99 54.3 % 1,016 458 NM 1,715 509 NM ASK (million) 409 309 32.2 % 2,613 1,218 NM 4,459 1,343 NM RPK (million) 336 275 22.2 % 2,004 1,038 93.1 % 3,442 1,132 NM Load factor 82.1 % 88.9 % -6.7 p.p 76.7 % 85.2 % -8.5 p.p 77.2 % 84.3 % -7.1 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 124 88 40.6 % 762 389 95.9 % 1,291 427 NM On-time Departures 91.0 % 94.5 % -3.5 p.p 89.0 % 93.9 % -4.8 p.p 87.0 % 92.5 % -5.5 p.p Flight Completion 98.5 % 99.6 % -1.1 p.p 98.4 % 99.5 % -1.1 p.p 98.6 % 99.4 % -0.8 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 10.6 5.7 86.8 % 60.3 31.3 92.7 % 94.8 55.0 72.2 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil. leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since it was founded in 2001. the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America. democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers. bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All". GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers. including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet. movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program. Smiles. In cargo transportation. Gollog delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13,800 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety. GOL's #1 value. and operates a standardized fleet of 143 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information. go to www.voegol.com.br/ir .

