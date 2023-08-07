GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for July 2023

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of July 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Highlights:  

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 3.3%. Total seats increased 10.4% and the number of departures increased by 10.6%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 6.5% and the load factor was 83.4%.
  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 0.7% and demand (RPK) increased by 5.0%. GOL's domestic load factor was 83.5%. The volume of departures increased by 9.2% and seats increased by 9.0%.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) was 409 million, the demand (RPK) was 336 million and international load factor was 82.1%.

July/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic LTM(1)

Operating data *

Jul/23

Jul/22

% Var

7M23

7M22

% Var

LTM23

LTM22

% Var

Total GOL








  Departures

20,286

18,346

10.6 %

131,133

112,674

16.4 %

220,409

181,575

21.4 %

  Seats (thousand)

3,530

3,196

10.4 %

22,849

19,647

16.3 %

38,423

31,663

21.3 %

  ASK (million)

3,934

3,810

3.3 %

25,388

22,916

10.8 %

43,236

36,227

19.3 %

  RPK (million)

3,281

3,079

6.5 %

20,493

18,229

12.4 %

34,881

29,090

19.9 %

  Load factor

83.4 %

80.8 %

2.6 p.p

80.7 %

79.5 %

1.2 p.p

80.7 %

80.3 %

0.4 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,865

2,502

14.5 %

17,836

15,111

18.0 %

30,086

24,643

22.1 %

Domestic GOL








  Departures

19,401

17,770

9.2 %

125,219

110,008

13.8 %

210,443

178,604

17.8 %

  Seats (thousand)

3,377

3,097

9.0 %

21,833

19,189

13.8 %

36,708

31,154

17.8 %

  ASK (million)

3,525

3,501

0.7 %

22,776

21,698

5.0 %

38,777

34,883

11.2 %

  RPK (million)

2,945

2,804

5.0 %

18,489

17,192

7.5 %

31,439

27,958

12.5 %

  Load factor

83.5 %

80.1 %

3.4 p.p

81.2 %

79.2 %

1.9 p.p

81.1 %

80.1 %

0.9 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,742

2,415

13.6 %

17,074

14,722

16.0 %

28,796

24,216

18.9 %

International GOL








  Departures

885

576

53.6 %

5,914

2,666

NM

9,966

2,971

NM

  Seats (thousand)

153

99

54.3 %

1,016

458

NM

1,715

509

NM

  ASK (million)

409

309

32.2 %

2,613

1,218

NM

4,459

1,343

NM

  RPK (million)

336

275

22.2 %

2,004

1,038

93.1 %

3,442

1,132

NM

  Load factor

82.1 %

88.9 %

-6.7 p.p

76.7 %

85.2 %

-8.5 p.p

77.2 %

84.3 %

-7.1 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

124

88

40.6 %

762

389

95.9 %

1,291

427

NM

On-time Departures

91.0 %

94.5 %

-3.5 p.p

89.0 %

93.9 %

-4.8 p.p

87.0 %

92.5 %

-5.5 p.p

Flight Completion

98.5 %

99.6 %

-1.1 p.p

98.4 %

99.5 %

-1.1 p.p

98.6 %

99.4 %

-0.8 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

10.6

5.7

86.8 %

60.3

31.3

92.7 %

94.8

55.0

72.2 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
[email protected]
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is the largest airline in Brazil. leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since it was founded in 2001. the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America. democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers. bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All". GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers. including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet. movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program. Smiles. In cargo transportation. Gollog delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13,800 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety. GOL's #1 value. and operates a standardized fleet of 143 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information. go to www.voegol.com.br/ir.

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

