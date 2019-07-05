GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for June 2019
Jul 05, 2019, 07:53 ET
SÃO PAULO, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of June 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.
Highlights
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) was flat and demand (RPK) increased by 6.5%. GOL's domestic load factor was 84.3%, a 5.2 p.p. increase in comparison to June 2018. The volume of departures increased by 1.4% and seats increased by 1.9% over June 2018.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 78.1% and 116.4%, respectively, and international load factor was 75.5%, an increase of 13.4 p.p. in relation to June 2018.
- GOL's total supply (ASK) was 7.0% higher due to a 4.7% increase in seats, a 4.6% increase in departures and a 2.2% increase in stage length. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 14.4% in comparison to June 2018 and consolidated load factor was 83.0%.
|
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
|
Quarterly Traffic Figures (¹)
|
Operational data *
|
Jun/19
|
Jun/18
|
% Var.
|
2Q19
|
2Q18
|
% Var.
|
Total GOL
|
Departures
|
19,878
|
19,010
|
4.6%
|
58,787
|
58,247
|
0.9%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
3,472
|
3,318
|
4.7%
|
10,228
|
9,912
|
3.2%
|
ASK (million)
|
3,882
|
3,629
|
7.0%
|
11,365
|
10,673
|
6.5%
|
RPK (million)
|
3,222
|
2,815
|
14.4%
|
9,308
|
8,340
|
11.6%
|
Load Factor
|
83.0%
|
77.6%
|
5.4 p.p
|
81.9%
|
78.1%
|
3.8 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
2,824
|
2,507
|
12.6%
|
8,186
|
7,517
|
8.9%
|
Domestic GOL
|
Departures
|
18,464
|
18,206
|
1.4%
|
54,788
|
55,512
|
-1.3%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
3,229
|
3,169
|
1.9%
|
9,535
|
9,422
|
1.2%
|
ASK (million)
|
3,302
|
3,303
|
0.0%
|
9,747
|
9,618
|
1.3%
|
RPK (million)
|
2,784
|
2,613
|
6.5%
|
8,071
|
7,614
|
6.0%
|
Load Factor
|
84.3%
|
79.1%
|
5.2 p.p
|
82.8%
|
79.2%
|
3.6 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
2,640
|
2,416
|
9.3%
|
7,672
|
7,182
|
6.8%
|
International GOL
|
Departures
|
1,414
|
804
|
75.9%
|
3,999
|
2,735
|
46.2%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
244
|
149
|
63.8%
|
693
|
490
|
41.5%
|
ASK (million)
|
580
|
326
|
78.1%
|
1,619
|
1,054
|
53.5%
|
RPK (million)
|
437
|
202
|
116.4%
|
1,237
|
726
|
70.4%
|
Load Factor
|
75.5%
|
62.1%
|
13.4 pp
|
76.4%
|
68.8%
|
7.6 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
184
|
91
|
101.8%
|
514
|
335
|
53.5%
|
On-time Departures
|
93.8%
|
92.4%
|
1.4 p.p
|
93.0%
|
93.6%
|
-0.6 p.p
|
Flight Completion
|
98.9%
|
98.5%
|
0.4 p.p
|
98.4%
|
98.7%
|
-0.3 p.p
|
Cargo Ton (thousand)
|
7.7
|
9.4
|
-18.3%
|
25.1
|
27.7
|
-9.2%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.
SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
Share this article