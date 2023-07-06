GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for June 2023

News provided by

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

06 Jul, 2023, 10:08 ET

SAO PAULO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of June 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Highlights:  

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 15.4%. Total seats increased 21.7% and the number of departures increased by 20.8%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 14.0% and the load factor was 75.7%.
  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 12.4% and demand (RPK) increased by 12.9%. GOL's domestic load factor was 76.0%. The volume of departures increased by 19.4% and seats increased by 20.3%.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) was 338 million, the demand (RPK) was 249 million and international load factor was 73.5%.

June/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic LTM (1)

Operating data *

Jun/23

Jun/22

% Var.

6M23

6M22

% Var.

LTM23

LTM22

% Var.

Total GOL








  Departures

17,893

14,812

20.8 %

110,847

94,328

17.5 %

218,469

175,906

24.2 %

  Seats (thousand)

3,125

2,569

21.7 %

19,319

16,451

17.4 %

38,089

30,720

24.0 %

  ASK (million)

3,416

2,960

15.4 %

21,454

19,106

12.3 %

43,111

35,090

22.9 %

  RPK (million)

2,586

2,269

14.0 %

17,212

15,150

13.6 %

34,680

28,270

22.7 %

  Load factor

75.7 %

76.7 %

-0.9 p.p

80.2 %

79.3 %

0.9 p.p

80.4 %

80.6 %

-0.1 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,271

1,877

21.0 %

14,971

12,608

18.7 %

29,723

23,998

23.9 %

Domestic GOL








  Departures

17,123

14,337

19.4 %

105,818

92,238

14.7 %

208,812

173,511

20.3 %

  Seats (thousand)

2,992

2,488

20.3 %

18,456

16,092

14.7 %

36,428

30,310

20.2 %

  ASK (million)

3,077

2,737

12.4 %

19,250

18,198

5.8 %

38,752

34,055

13.8 %

  RPK (million)

2,338

2,071

12.9 %

15,544

14,387

8.0 %

31,299

27,413

14.2 %

  Load factor

76.0 %

75.7 %

0.3 p.p

80.7 %

79.1 %

1.7 p.p

80.8 %

80.5 %

0.3 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,178

1,806

20.6 %

14,332

12,307

16.5 %

28,468

23,660

20.3 %

International GOL








  Departures

770

475

62.1 %

5,029

2,090

NM

9,657

2,395

NM

  Seats (thousand)

133

81

65.1 %

864

359

NM

1,662

410

NM

  ASK (million)

338

223

51.7 %

2,204

908

NM

4,359

1,034

NM

  RPK (million)

249

198

25.9 %

1,668

763

NM

3,381

857

NM

  Load factor

73.5 %

88.6 %

-15.1 p.p

75.7 %

84.0 %

-8.3 p.p

77.6 %

82.9 %

-5.4 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

93

71

31.2 %

638

301

NM

1,255

339

NM

On-time Departures

91.7 %

95.2 %

-3.5 p.p

88.7 %

93.8 %

-5.0 p.p

87.2 %

92.6 %

-5.4 p.p

Flight Completion

98.1 %

99.1 %

-1.0 p.p

98.4 %

99.5 %

-1.2 p.p

98.6 %

99.4 %

-0.7 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

10.0

5.7

75.7 %

49.7

31.3

58.7 %

89.8

55.0

63.2 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
[email protected]
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil. leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since it was founded in 2001. the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America. democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers. bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All". GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers. including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet. movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program. SMILES. In cargo transportation. GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13.7 thousand highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety. GOL's #1 value. and operates a standardized fleet of 144 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information go to www.voegol.com.br/ir

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Also from this source

GOL Anuncia Conclusão de Emissão Adicional de Secured Amortizing Notes

GOL Announces Successful Re-tap of Secured Amortizing Notes

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.