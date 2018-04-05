GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for March 2018

GOL's load factor was 78.5% in March 2018 , 1.2 p.p up over the same period of 2017, due to a growth in demand of 0.7% in the period. The total volume of departures decreased by 3.6% and the number of seats reduced 3.4% in March, with a decrease in supply of 0.9%.

In the domestic market, GOL's load factor was 78.5%, up 1.6 p.p in comparison to the same month of the previous year. The volume of departures and number of seats decreased by 4.6% and 4.3%, respectively over March 2017 . Domestic supply decreased by 3.0% in March over the same period the year before, while demand reduced by 0.9%.

. Domestic supply decreased by 3.0% in March over the same period the year before, while demand reduced by 0.9%. In the international market, GOL's load factor was 78.4%, a decrease of 2.1 p.p. in relation to March 2017. GOL's international supply and demand rose by 15.9% and 12.9%, respectively.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Brazil's largest airline group. GOL is Brazil's largest airline, carrying 33 million passengers annually on more than 700 daily flights to 66 destinations, 55 in Brazil and 11 in South America and the Caribbean, on a fleet of 120 Boeing 737 aircraft, with a further 120 Boeing 737 MAX on order. GOLLOG is a leading cargo transportation and logistics business serving more than 2,400 Brazilian municipalities and, through partners, 205 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES is one of the largest coalition loyalty programs in Latin America, with over 13 million registered participants, allowing clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide. GOL has a team of more than 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals delivering Brazil's top on-time performance, and an industry leading 17 year safety record. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4).

