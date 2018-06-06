GOL Discloses Preliminary Traffic Figures for May 2018

The total volume of GOL departures increased by 1.2% and the number of seats was up 1.9% in May, resulting in an increase in total supply (ASKs) of 0.4%. GOL's total load factor was 76.8% in May 2018 , 0.2 p.p up over the same period of 2017, due to the growth in GOL's total demand (RPK) of 0.7% in the period.

, 0.2 p.p up over the same period of 2017, due to the growth in GOL's total demand (RPK) of 0.7% in the period. In the domestic market, volume of departures and number of seats increased by 2.1% and 2.9%, respectively over May 2017 , resulting in an increase in GOL domestic supply (ASK) of 1.5%. GOL domestic demand (RPK) grew by 2.6% and GOL's domestic load factor was up 0.8 p.p in comparison to the same month of the previous year, achieving 77.7%.

, resulting in an increase in GOL domestic supply (ASK) of 1.5%. GOL domestic demand (RPK) grew by 2.6% and GOL's domestic load factor was up 0.8 p.p in comparison to the same month of the previous year, achieving 77.7%. In May 2018 , GOL's international market supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) decreased by 9.2% and 16.5%, respectively, decreasing international load factor by 5.9 p.p. in relation to May 2017 .

Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55(11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL serves more than 30 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 700 daily flights to 66 destinations in 10 countries in South America and the Caribbean. GOLLOG is a leading cargo transportation and logistics business serving more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and, through partners, more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES is one of the largest coalition loyalty programs in Latin America, with over 13 million registered participants, allowing clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of more than 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 120 Boeing 737 aircraft, with a further 120 Boeing 737 MAX on order, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 17 year safety record. GOL has invested billions of reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-may-2018-300660758.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Related Links

http://www.voegol.com.br/ir

