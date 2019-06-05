GOL Discloses Preliminary Traffic Figures for May 2019

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Jun 05, 2019, 07:40 ET

SAO PAULO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of May, 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased by 0.5% and demand (RPK) increased by 7.0%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.9%, a 5.0 p.p. increase in comparison to May 2018. The volume of departures decreased by 4.6% and seats decreased by 1.0% over May 2018.

  • GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 55.6% and 71.9%, respectively, and international load factor was 75.3%, an increase of 7.1 p.p. in relation to May 2018.

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) was 5.8% higher due to a 1.2% increase in seats, a 2.3% decrease in departures and an increase in stage length. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 12.5% in comparison to May 2018 and consolidated load factor was 81.9%.

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)

Operational data *

May/19

May/18

% Var.

5M19

5M18

% Var.

Total GOL





Departures

19,706

20,164

-2.3%

102,692

103,686

-1.0%

Seats (thousand)

3,434

3,394

1.2%

17,906

17,394

2.9%

ASK (million)

3,793

3,586

5.8%

20,522

19,465

5.4%

RPK (million)

3,105

2,761

12.5%

16,711

15,526

7.6%

Load Factor

81.9%

77.0%

4.9 p.p

81.4%

79.8%

1.6 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,757

2,528

9.1%

14,311

13,325

7.4%

Domestic GOL





Departures

18,383

19,270

-4.6%

95,730

97,416

-1.7%

Seats (thousand)

3,204

3,236

-1.0%

16,697

16,288

2.5%

ASK (million)

3,264

3,247

0.5%

17,465

17,095

2.2%

RPK (million)

2,706

2,529

7.0%

14,377

13,705

4.9%

Load Factor

82.9%

77.9%

5.0 p.p

82.3%

80.2%

2.1 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,585

2,422

6.8%

13,395

12,481

7.3%

International GOL





Departures

1,323

894

48.0%

6,962

6,270

11.0%

Seats (thousand)

230

158

45.3%

1,208

1,106

9.3%

ASK (million)

529

340

55.6%

3,057

2,370

29.0%

RPK (million)

398

232

71.9%

2,334

1,820

28.2%

Load Factor

75.3%

68.2%

7.1 p.p

76.3%

76.8%

-0.5 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

172

106

61.4%

916

844

8.5%

On-time Departures

95.0%

93.8%

1.2 p.p

89.2%

94.2%

-5.0 p.p

Flight Completion

98.5%

98.8%

-0.3 p.p

98.2%

98.3%

-0.1 p.p

Cargo Ton

8.8

9.3

-5.2%

40.8

43.9

-7.0%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br 
www.voegol.com.br/ir 
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

