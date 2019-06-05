GOL Discloses Preliminary Traffic Figures for May 2019

SAO PAULO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of May, 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased by 0.5% and demand (RPK) increased by 7.0%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.9%, a 5.0 p.p. increase in comparison to May 2018 . The volume of departures decreased by 4.6% and seats decreased by 1.0% over May 2018 .





. The volume of departures decreased by 4.6% and seats decreased by 1.0% over . GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 55.6% and 71.9%, respectively, and international load factor was 75.3%, an increase of 7.1 p.p. in relation to May 2018 .





. GOL's total supply (ASK) was 5.8% higher due to a 1.2% increase in seats, a 2.3% decrease in departures and an increase in stage length. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 12.5% in comparison to May 2018 and consolidated load factor was 81.9%.



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹) Operational data * May/19 May/18 % Var. 5M19 5M18 % Var. Total GOL











Departures 19,706 20,164 -2.3% 102,692 103,686 -1.0% Seats (thousand) 3,434 3,394 1.2% 17,906 17,394 2.9% ASK (million) 3,793 3,586 5.8% 20,522 19,465 5.4% RPK (million) 3,105 2,761 12.5% 16,711 15,526 7.6% Load Factor 81.9% 77.0% 4.9 p.p 81.4% 79.8% 1.6 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,757 2,528 9.1% 14,311 13,325 7.4% Domestic GOL











Departures 18,383 19,270 -4.6% 95,730 97,416 -1.7% Seats (thousand) 3,204 3,236 -1.0% 16,697 16,288 2.5% ASK (million) 3,264 3,247 0.5% 17,465 17,095 2.2% RPK (million) 2,706 2,529 7.0% 14,377 13,705 4.9% Load Factor 82.9% 77.9% 5.0 p.p 82.3% 80.2% 2.1 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,585 2,422 6.8% 13,395 12,481 7.3% International GOL











Departures 1,323 894 48.0% 6,962 6,270 11.0% Seats (thousand) 230 158 45.3% 1,208 1,106 9.3% ASK (million) 529 340 55.6% 3,057 2,370 29.0% RPK (million) 398 232 71.9% 2,334 1,820 28.2% Load Factor 75.3% 68.2% 7.1 p.p 76.3% 76.8% -0.5 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 172 106 61.4% 916 844 8.5% On-time Departures 95.0% 93.8% 1.2 p.p 89.2% 94.2% -5.0 p.p Flight Completion 98.5% 98.8% -0.3 p.p 98.2% 98.3% -0.1 p.p Cargo Ton 8.8 9.3 -5.2% 40.8 43.9 -7.0%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

