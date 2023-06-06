GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for May 2023

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

06 Jun, 2023

SÃO PAULO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of May 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Highlights:  

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 14.9%. Total seats increased 20.9% and the number of departures increased by 20.7%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 13.1% and the load factor was 76.1%.
  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 11.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 11.5%. GOL's domestic load factor was 76.5%. The volume of departures increased by 19.3% and seats increased by 19.5%.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) was 338 million, the demand (RPK) was 241 million and international load factor was 71.5%.

May/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic LTM (1)

Operating data *

May23

May/22

% Var.

5M23

5M22

% Var.

LTM23

LTM22

% Var.

Total GOL








  Departures

19,127

15,850

20.7 %

92,954

79,516

16.9 %

215,388

169,340

27.2 %

  Seats (thousand)

3,324

2,750

20.9 %

16,194

13,883

16.6 %

37,533

29,627

26.7 %

  ASK (million)

3,573

3,109

14.9 %

18,038

16,146

11.7 %

42,655

33,885

25.9 %

  RPK (million)

2,718

2,403

13.1 %

14,625

12,881

13.5 %

34,362

27,474

25.1 %

  Load factor

76.1 %

77.3 %

-1.2 p.p

81.1 %

79.8 %

1.3 p.p

80.6 %

81.1 %

-0.5 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,431

2,025

20.1 %

12,699

10,731

18.3 %

29,329

23,331

25.7 %

Domestic GOL








  Departures

18,361

15,391

19.3 %

88,695

77,901

13.9 %

206,026

167,420

23.1 %

  Seats (thousand)

3,191

2,672

19.5 %

15,463

13,604

13.7 %

35,923

29,297

22.6 %

  ASK (million)

3,235

2,909

11.2 %

16,173

15,461

4.6 %

38,411

33,074

16.1 %

  RPK (million)

2,476

2,221

11.5 %

13,207

12,316

7.2 %

31,032

26,815

15.7 %

  Load factor

76.5 %

76.3 %

0.2 p.p

81.7 %

79.7 %

2.0 p.p

80.8 %

81.1 %

-0.3 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,341

1,955

19.7 %

12,154

10,501

15.7 %

28,097

23,063

21.8 %

International GOL








  Departures

766

459

66.9 %

4,259

1,615

N,M

9,362

1,920

NM

  Seats (thousand)

133

78

68.9 %

730

278

N.M

1,609

329

NM

  ASK (million)

338

200

68.9 %

1,865

685

N.M

4,244

810

NM

  RPK (million)

241

181

33.2 %

1,419

565

N.M

3,330

659

NM

  Load factor

71.5 %

90.6 %

-19.1 p.p

76.1 %

82.5 %

-6.4 p.p

78.5 %

81.4 %

-2.9 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

91

70

28.9 %

545

230

N.M

1,233

268

NM

On-time Departures

93.9 %

94.3 %

-0.3 p.p

88.1 %

93.5 %

-5.4 p.p

87.5 %

92.7 %

-5.2 p.p

Flight Completion

98.4 %

99.6 %

-1.2 p.p

98.4 %

99.6 %

-1.2 p.p

98.7 %

99.4 %

-0.7 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

10.4

5.9

78.3 %

39.7

25.6

55.0 %

85.5

52.5

63.1 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
[email protected] 
www.voegol.com.br/ir 
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil. leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since it was founded in 2001. the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America. democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers. bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All". GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers. including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet. movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program. SMILES. In cargo transportation. GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13.7 thousand highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety. GOL's #1 value. and operates a standardized fleet of 144 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information go to www.voegol.com.br/ir

