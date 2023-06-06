GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for May 2023

SÃO PAULO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of May 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Highlights:

GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 14.9%. Total seats increased 20.9% and the number of departures increased by 20.7%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 13.1% and the load factor was 76.1%.

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 11.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 11.5%. GOL's domestic load factor was 76.5%. The volume of departures increased by 19.3% and seats increased by 19.5%.

GOL's international supply (ASK) was 338 million, the demand (RPK) was 241 million and international load factor was 71.5%.

May/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic LTM (1) Operating data * May23 May/22 % Var. 5M23 5M22 % Var. LTM23 LTM22 % Var. Total GOL

















Departures 19,127 15,850 20.7 % 92,954 79,516 16.9 % 215,388 169,340 27.2 % Seats (thousand) 3,324 2,750 20.9 % 16,194 13,883 16.6 % 37,533 29,627 26.7 % ASK (million) 3,573 3,109 14.9 % 18,038 16,146 11.7 % 42,655 33,885 25.9 % RPK (million) 2,718 2,403 13.1 % 14,625 12,881 13.5 % 34,362 27,474 25.1 % Load factor 76.1 % 77.3 % -1.2 p.p 81.1 % 79.8 % 1.3 p.p 80.6 % 81.1 % -0.5 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,431 2,025 20.1 % 12,699 10,731 18.3 % 29,329 23,331 25.7 % Domestic GOL

















Departures 18,361 15,391 19.3 % 88,695 77,901 13.9 % 206,026 167,420 23.1 % Seats (thousand) 3,191 2,672 19.5 % 15,463 13,604 13.7 % 35,923 29,297 22.6 % ASK (million) 3,235 2,909 11.2 % 16,173 15,461 4.6 % 38,411 33,074 16.1 % RPK (million) 2,476 2,221 11.5 % 13,207 12,316 7.2 % 31,032 26,815 15.7 % Load factor 76.5 % 76.3 % 0.2 p.p 81.7 % 79.7 % 2.0 p.p 80.8 % 81.1 % -0.3 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,341 1,955 19.7 % 12,154 10,501 15.7 % 28,097 23,063 21.8 % International GOL

















Departures 766 459 66.9 % 4,259 1,615 N,M 9,362 1,920 NM Seats (thousand) 133 78 68.9 % 730 278 N.M 1,609 329 NM ASK (million) 338 200 68.9 % 1,865 685 N.M 4,244 810 NM RPK (million) 241 181 33.2 % 1,419 565 N.M 3,330 659 NM Load factor 71.5 % 90.6 % -19.1 p.p 76.1 % 82.5 % -6.4 p.p 78.5 % 81.4 % -2.9 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 91 70 28.9 % 545 230 N.M 1,233 268 NM On-time Departures 93.9 % 94.3 % -0.3 p.p 88.1 % 93.5 % -5.4 p.p 87.5 % 92.7 % -5.2 p.p Flight Completion 98.4 % 99.6 % -1.2 p.p 98.4 % 99.6 % -1.2 p.p 98.7 % 99.4 % -0.7 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 10.4 5.9 78.3 % 39.7 25.6 55.0 % 85.5 52.5 63.1 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil. leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since it was founded in 2001. the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America. democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers. bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All". GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers. including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet. movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program. SMILES. In cargo transportation. GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13.7 thousand highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety. GOL's #1 value. and operates a standardized fleet of 144 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information go to www.voegol.com.br/ir

