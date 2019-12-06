GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for November 2019

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline by market share, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of November 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 8.9% and demand (RPK) increased by 6.3%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.7%. The slight decrease in load factor was mainly due to GOL's discipline in yield management and some spill caused by a temporary suspension of sales on flights impacted by unscheduled aircraft maintenance. The volume of departures increased by 8.5% and seats increased by 11.6% over November 2018 .

. GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) decreased by 9.3% and 13.2% respectively, and international load factor was 72.8%. The decrease in load factor was mainly due to lower demand in Argentina and Chile .

and . GOL's total supply (ASK) was 6.4% higher due to a 11.0% increase in seats and a 7.9% increase in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 3.8% in comparison to November 2018 and consolidated load factor was 80.7%.



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹) Operational data * Nov/19 Nov/18 % Var. 11M19 11M18 % Var. Total GOL











Departures 21,730 20,143 7.9% 234,655 226,936 3.4% Seats (thousand) 3,887 3,503 11.0% 41,213 38,926 5.9% ASK (million) 4,209 3,958 6.4% 46,230 43,349 6.6% RPK (million) 3,396 3,272 3.8% 37,893 34,499 9.8% Load Factor 80.7% 82.7% -2.0 p.p 82.0% 79.6% 2.4 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 3,093 2,857 8.3% 32,956 30,096 9.5% Domestic GOL











Departures 20,524 18,923 8.5% 219,144 214,216 2.3% Seats (thousand) 3,679 3,295 11.6% 38,524 36,658 5.1% ASK (million) 3,716 3,413 8.9% 39,682 38,377 3.4% RPK (million) 3,036 2,858 6.3% 32,886 30,845 6.6% Load Factor 81.7% 83.7% -2.0 p.p 82.9% 80.4% 2.5 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,939 2,696 9.0% 31,021 28,437 9.1% International GOL











Departures 1,206 1,220 -1.1% 15,511 12,720 21.9% Seats (thousand) 208 208 0.3% 2,690 2,268 18.6% ASK (million) 494 545 -9.3% 6,548 4,972 31.7% RPK (million) 360 414 -13.2% 5,007 3,654 37.0% Load Factor 72.8% 76.1% -3.3 p.p 76.5% 73.5% 3.0 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 155 160 -3.6% 1,935 1,659 16.6% On-time Departures 85.0% 85.2% -0.2 p.p 90.2% 92.7% -2.5 p.p Flight Completion 99.4% 98.7% 0.7 p.p 97.9% 98.4% -0.5 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 9.2 9.7 -5.5% 90.6 99.1 -8.6%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month. (1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700



About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.