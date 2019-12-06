GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for November 2019

News provided by

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Dec 06, 2019, 18:29 ET

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline by market share, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of November 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 8.9% and demand (RPK) increased by 6.3%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.7%. The slight decrease in load factor was mainly due to GOL's discipline in yield management and some spill caused by a temporary suspension of sales on flights impacted by unscheduled aircraft maintenance. The volume of departures increased by 8.5% and seats increased by 11.6% over November 2018.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) decreased by 9.3% and 13.2% respectively, and international load factor was 72.8%.   The decrease in load factor was mainly due to lower demand in Argentina and Chile.
  • GOL's total supply (ASK) was 6.4% higher due to a 11.0% increase in seats and a 7.9% increase in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 3.8% in comparison to November 2018 and consolidated load factor was 80.7%.

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)

Operational data *

Nov/19

Nov/18

% Var.

11M19

11M18

% Var.

Total GOL





Departures

21,730

20,143

7.9%

234,655

226,936

3.4%

Seats (thousand)

3,887

3,503

11.0%

41,213

38,926

5.9%

ASK (million)

4,209

3,958

6.4%

46,230

43,349

6.6%

RPK (million)

3,396

3,272

3.8%

37,893

34,499

9.8%

Load Factor

80.7%

82.7%

-2.0 p.p

82.0%

79.6%

2.4 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

3,093

2,857

8.3%

32,956

30,096

9.5%

Domestic GOL





Departures

20,524

18,923

8.5%

219,144

214,216

2.3%

Seats (thousand)

3,679

3,295

11.6%

38,524

36,658

5.1%

ASK (million)

3,716

3,413

8.9%

39,682

38,377

3.4%

RPK (million)

3,036

2,858

6.3%

32,886

30,845

6.6%

Load Factor

81.7%

83.7%

-2.0 p.p

82.9%

80.4%

2.5 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,939

2,696

9.0%

31,021

28,437

9.1%

International GOL





Departures

1,206

1,220

-1.1%

15,511

12,720

21.9%

Seats (thousand)

208

208

0.3%

2,690

2,268

18.6%

ASK (million)

494

545

-9.3%

6,548

4,972

31.7%

RPK (million)

360

414

-13.2%

5,007

3,654

37.0%

Load Factor

72.8%

76.1%

-3.3 p.p

76.5%

73.5%

3.0 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

155

160

-3.6%

1,935

1,659

16.6%

On-time Departures

85.0%

85.2%

-0.2 p.p

90.2%

92.7%

-2.5 p.p

Flight Completion

99.4%

98.7%

0.7 p.p

97.9%

98.4%

-0.5 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

9.2

9.7

-5.5%

90.6

99.1

-8.6%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Also from this source

GOL divulga os resultados prévios de tráfego do mês de Novembro...

GOL atinge Recorde Histórico de Vendas na Black Friday...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for November 2019

News provided by

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Dec 06, 2019, 18:29 ET