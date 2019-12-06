GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for November 2019
Dec 06, 2019, 18:29 ET
SÃO PAULO, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline by market share, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of November 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.
Highlights
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 8.9% and demand (RPK) increased by 6.3%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.7%. The slight decrease in load factor was mainly due to GOL's discipline in yield management and some spill caused by a temporary suspension of sales on flights impacted by unscheduled aircraft maintenance. The volume of departures increased by 8.5% and seats increased by 11.6% over November 2018.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) decreased by 9.3% and 13.2% respectively, and international load factor was 72.8%. The decrease in load factor was mainly due to lower demand in Argentina and Chile.
- GOL's total supply (ASK) was 6.4% higher due to a 11.0% increase in seats and a 7.9% increase in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 3.8% in comparison to November 2018 and consolidated load factor was 80.7%.
|
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
|
Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)
|
Operational data *
|
Nov/19
|
Nov/18
|
% Var.
|
11M19
|
11M18
|
% Var.
|
Total GOL
|
Departures
|
21,730
|
20,143
|
7.9%
|
234,655
|
226,936
|
3.4%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
3,887
|
3,503
|
11.0%
|
41,213
|
38,926
|
5.9%
|
ASK (million)
|
4,209
|
3,958
|
6.4%
|
46,230
|
43,349
|
6.6%
|
RPK (million)
|
3,396
|
3,272
|
3.8%
|
37,893
|
34,499
|
9.8%
|
Load Factor
|
80.7%
|
82.7%
|
-2.0 p.p
|
82.0%
|
79.6%
|
2.4 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
3,093
|
2,857
|
8.3%
|
32,956
|
30,096
|
9.5%
|
Domestic GOL
|
Departures
|
20,524
|
18,923
|
8.5%
|
219,144
|
214,216
|
2.3%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
3,679
|
3,295
|
11.6%
|
38,524
|
36,658
|
5.1%
|
ASK (million)
|
3,716
|
3,413
|
8.9%
|
39,682
|
38,377
|
3.4%
|
RPK (million)
|
3,036
|
2,858
|
6.3%
|
32,886
|
30,845
|
6.6%
|
Load Factor
|
81.7%
|
83.7%
|
-2.0 p.p
|
82.9%
|
80.4%
|
2.5 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
2,939
|
2,696
|
9.0%
|
31,021
|
28,437
|
9.1%
|
International GOL
|
Departures
|
1,206
|
1,220
|
-1.1%
|
15,511
|
12,720
|
21.9%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
208
|
208
|
0.3%
|
2,690
|
2,268
|
18.6%
|
ASK (million)
|
494
|
545
|
-9.3%
|
6,548
|
4,972
|
31.7%
|
RPK (million)
|
360
|
414
|
-13.2%
|
5,007
|
3,654
|
37.0%
|
Load Factor
|
72.8%
|
76.1%
|
-3.3 p.p
|
76.5%
|
73.5%
|
3.0 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
155
|
160
|
-3.6%
|
1,935
|
1,659
|
16.6%
|
On-time Departures
|
85.0%
|
85.2%
|
-0.2 p.p
|
90.2%
|
92.7%
|
-2.5 p.p
|
Flight Completion
|
99.4%
|
98.7%
|
0.7 p.p
|
97.9%
|
98.4%
|
-0.5 p.p
|
Cargo Ton (thousand)
|
9.2
|
9.7
|
-5.5%
|
90.6
|
99.1
|
-8.6%
|
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
|
(1) Preliminary Figures
GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.
SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
