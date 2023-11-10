GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for October

News provided by

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

10 Nov, 2023, 08:13 ET

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), one of Brazil's largest domestic airlines, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of October 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Highlights:  

|  GOL's total supply (ASK) decreased 1.2%, due to a 2.5% reduction in average stage. Total seats increased 4.2% and the number of departures is up 3.1%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased 2.6%.

|  GOL's domestic supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 1.0% and 4.7%, respectively. GOL's domestic load factor reached 84.6%. The volume of departures increased 3.5% while seats increased 4.7%.

|  GOL's international supply (ASK) was 311 million and (RPK) was 259 million.

|  Cargo volume was up 52.8%, reaching 11,2 thousand tons in October.

October/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)

Operating data *

Oct/23

Oct/22

% Var.

10M23

10M22

% Var.

LTM23

LTM22

% Var.

Total GOL








  Departures

18,423

17,865

3.1 %

186,541

162,831

14.6 %

225,660

195,189

15.6 %

  Seats (thousand)

3,252

3,120

4.2 %

32,661

28,377

15.1 %

39,499

33,978

16.2 %

  ASK (million)

3,517

3,560

-1.2 %

35,779

32,947

8.6 %

43,595

39,208

11.2 %

  RPK (million)

2,973

2,897

2.6 %

29,232

26,407

10.7 %

35,443

31,541

12.4 %

  Load factor

84.5 %

81.4 %

3.1 p.p

81.7 %

80,1 %

1.6 p.p

81.3 %

80.4 %

0.9 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,690

2,478

8.6 %

25,786

22,035

17.0 %

31,111

26,560

17.1 %

Domestic GOL








  Departures

17,618

17,018

3.5 %

178,348

157,969

12.9 %

215,611

190,022

13.5 %

  Seats (thousand)

3,112

2,972

4.7 %

31,252

27,546

13.5 %

37,770

33,096

14.1 %

  ASK (million)

3,206

3,176

1.0 %

32,261

30,699

5.1 %

39,262

36,834

6.6 %

  RPK (million)

2,713

2,591

4.7 %

26,480

24,532

7.9 %

32,089

29,572

8.5 %

  Load factor

84.6 %

81.6 %

3.0 p.p

82.1 %

79,9 %

2.2 p.p

81.7 %

80.3 %

1.4 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,576

2,363

9.0 %

24,705

21,345

15.7 %

29,803

25,832

15.4 %

International GOL








  Departures

805

847

-5.0 %

8,193

4,862

68.5 %

10,049

5,167

94.5 %

  Seats (thousand)

139

147

-5.5 %

1,409

831

69.5 %

1,729

882

96.0 %

  ASK (million)

311

384

-19.1 %

3,518

2,249

56.4 %

4,333

2,374

82.5 %

  RPK (million)

259

306

-15.3 %

2,753

1,875

46.8 %

3,354

1,969

70.3 %

  Load factor

83.4 %

79.7 %

3.8 p.p

78.3 %

83.4 %

-5.1 p.p

77.4 %

83.0 %

-5.6 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

114

115

-1.1 %

1,081

690

56.6 %

1,308

728

79.8 %

On-time Departures

78.6 %

84.5 %

-5.9 p.p

87.2 %

92.5 %

-5.2 p.p

85.5 %

94.6 %

-9.1 p.p

Flight Completion

96.8 %

98.6 %

-1.8 p.p

97.9 %

99.4 %

-1.5 p.p

98.0 %

99.3 %

-1.3 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

11.2

7.3

52.8 %

92.8

55.5

67.2 %

108.6

64.5

68.3 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
[email protected]
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is the largest airline in Brazil. leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since it was founded in 2001. the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America. democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers. bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All". GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers. including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet. movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program. Smiles. In cargo transportation. Gollog delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13.900 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety. GOL's #1 value. and operates a standardized fleet of 141 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information. go to www.voegol.com.br/ir.

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Also from this source

GOL divulga os resultados prévios de tráfego de Outubro de 2023

A GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (B3: GOLL4 e NYSE: GOL), uma das maiores companhias aéreas doméstica do Brasil, anuncia os números prévios de...

GOL anuncia receita recorde de R$4,7 bilhões e Margem EBIT aumenta 11,2 p.p. para 17,7% no 3T23

A GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" ou "Companhia") (B3: GOLL4 e NYSE: GOL), uma das empresas aéreas líderes no Brasil e parte do Grupo...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.