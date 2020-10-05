GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for September 2020

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of September 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

During September, GOL operated an average of 270 flights per day, reopened three bases (Juiz de Fora, Londrina and Presidente Prudente) and added 1,383 frequencies at the Guarulhos and Congonhas (São Paulo), Santos Dumont and Galeão (Rio de Janeiro), Fortaleza (Ceará) and Salvador (Bahia) airports. GOL remains disciplined in its leadership of the market.

September/20 x August/20 Highlights:

In the domestic market in September 2020 , demand (RPK) for GOL's flights was up by 36% over August 2020 and supply (ASK) increased by 35% over August 2020 . GOL's domestic load factor was 80% in September.

September/20 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Quarter Traffic Figures(¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)

Operating data * Sep/20 Sep/19 % Var. 3Q20 3Q19 % Var. 9M20 9M19 % Var.

Total GOL

















Departures 8,119 21,791 -62.7% 19,338 68,579 -71.8% 87,440 191,149 -54.3%

Seats (thousand) 1,423 3,835 -62.9% 3,360 12,054 -72.1% 15,015 33,431 -55.1%

ASK (million) 1,687 4,212 -60.0% 3,992 13,406 -70.2% 17,444 37,811 -53.9%

RPK (million) 1,349 3,422 -60.6% 3,166 11,114 -71.5% 13,886 31,056 -55.3%

Load factor 80.0% 81.2% -1.3 p.p 79.3% 82.9% -3.6 p.p 79.6% 82.1% -2.5 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 1,119 2,997 -62.7% 2,604 9,689 -73.1% 11,577 26,776 -56.8%

Domestic GOL



















Departures 8,119 20,313 -60.0% 19,338 63,936 -69.8% 83,048 178,133 -53.4%

Seats (thousand) 1,423 3,580 -60.3% 3,360 11,250 -70.1% 14,264 31,176 -54.2%

ASK (million) 1,687 3,612 -53.3% 3,992 11,494 -65.3% 15,659 32,263 -51.5%

RPK (million) 1,349 2,960 -54.4% 3,166 9,618 -67.1% 12,596 26,783 -53.0%

Load factor 80.0% 82.0% -2.1 p.p 79.3% 83.7% -4.4 p.p 80.4% 83.0% -2.6 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 1,119 2,822 -60.3% 2,604 9,124 -71.5% 11,083 25,147 -55.9%

International GOL



















Departures 0 1,478 N.A. 0 4,643 N.A. 4,392 13,016 -66.3%

Seats (thousand) 0 255 N.A. 0 804 N.A. 751 2,255 -66.7%

ASK (million) 0 600 N.A. 0 1,912 N.A. 1,784 5,548 -67.8%

RPK (million) 0 462 N.A. 0 1,497 N.A. 1,290 4,273 -69.8%

Load factor 0 76.9% N.A. 0 78.3% N.A. 72.3% 77.0% -4.7 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 0 175 N.A. 0 566 N.A. 494 1,629 -69.7%

On-time Departures 97.2% 90.3% 6.9 p.p 96.7% 91.2% 5.5 p.p 95.3% 90.5% 4.8 p.p

Flight Completion 98.9% 98.3% 0.6 p.p 98.1% 98.8% -0.7 p.p 96.7% 97.6% -0.9 p.p

Cargo Ton 2.5 8.1 -69.2% 6.4 24.7 -74.2% 30.0 73.0 -58.9%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

























About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 16,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 130 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 19-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

