GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for September 2023

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

10 Oct, 2023, 07:56 ET

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4). Brazil's largest domestic airline. announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of September 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Highlights:  

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 4.7%. Total seats increased 12.1% and the number of departures increased by 11.2%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 6.7%.
  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 6.1% and demand (RPK) increased by 8.4%. GOL's domestic load factor was 83.4%. The volume of departures increased by 11.4% and seats increased by 12.3%.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) was 296 million and (RPK) was 243 million.
  • Cargo volume was up 81.7%, reaching 10,2 thousand tons in September.

September/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)

Operating data *

Sep/23

Sep/22

% Var.

3Q23

3Q22

% Var.

9M23

9M22

% Var.

Total GOL








  Departures

17,827

16,028

11.2 %

57,271

50,638

13.1 %

168,118

144,966

16.0 %

  Seats (thousand)

3,123

2,785

12.1 %

9,684

8,806

10.0 %

29,409

25,257

16.4 %

  ASK (million)

3,338

3,189

4.7 %

10,808

10,281

5.1 %

32,262

29,388

9.8 %

  RPK (million)

2,781

2,605

6.7 %

9,048

8,360

8.2 %

26,259

23,510

11.7 %

  Load factor

83.3 %

81.7 %

1.6 p.p

83.7 %

81.3 %

2.4 p.p

81.4 %

80.0 %

1.4 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,524

2,211

14.1 %

8,125

6,949

16.9 %

23,095

19,558

18.1 %

Domestic GOL








  Departures

17,088

15,337

11.4 %

54,912

48,713

12.7 %

160,730

140,951

14.0 %

  Seats (thousand)

2,995

2,666

12.3 %

9,684

8,481

14.2 %

28,139

24,574

14.5 %

  ASK (million)

3,042

2,866

6.1 %

9,805

9,325

5.1 %

29,055

27,523

5.6 %

  RPK (million)

2,537

2,340

8.4 %

8,222

7,554

8.8 %

23,766

21,941

8.3 %

  Load factor

83.4 %

81.7 %

1.8 p.p

83.9 %

81.0 %

2.9 p.p

81.8 %

79.7 %

2.1 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,420

2,115

14.4 %

7,796

6,675

16.8 %

22,128

18,982

16.6 %

International GOL








  Departures

739

691

6.9 %

2,359

1,925

22.5 %

7,388

4,015

84.0 %

  Seats (thousand)

128

119

7.6 %

406

325

25.1 %

1,270

684

85.7 %

  ASK (million)

296

323

(8.4 %)

1,003

956

4.9 %

3,207

1,864

72.0 %

  RPK (million)

243

265

(8.2 %)

826

806

2.4 %

2,493

1,569

58.9 %

  Load factor

82.2 %

82.0 %

0.2 p.p

82.3 %

84.3 %

-2.0 p.p

77.7 %

84.2 %

-6.4 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

104

96

7.6 %

329

274

19.9 %

967

575

68.1 %

On-time Departures

86.8 %

90.4 %

-3.6 p.p

92.3 %

92.7 %

-0.4 p.p

88.2 %

93.4 %

-5.2 p.p

Flight Completion

96.6 %

99.4 %

-2.8 p.p

98.5 %

99.6 %

-1.1 p.p

98.1 %

99.5 %

-1.5 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

10.2

5.6

81.7 %

28.5

16.9

68.4 %

81.6

48.2

69.0 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations 
[email protected]   
www.voegol.com.br/ir   
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is the largest airline in Brazil. leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since it was founded in 2001. the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America. democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers. bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All". GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers. including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet. movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program. Smiles. In cargo transportation. Gollog delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13.800 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety. GOL's #1 value. and operates a standardized fleet of 143 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information. go to www.voegol.com.br/ir.

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

