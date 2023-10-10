GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for September 2023

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4). Brazil's largest domestic airline. announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of September 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Highlights:

GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 4.7%. Total seats increased 12.1% and the number of departures increased by 11.2%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 6.7%.

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 6.1% and demand (RPK) increased by 8.4%. GOL's domestic load factor was 83.4%. The volume of departures increased by 11.4% and seats increased by 12.3%.

GOL's international supply (ASK) was 296 million and (RPK) was 243 million.

Cargo volume was up 81.7%, reaching 10,2 thousand tons in September.

September/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic Figures (1) Operating data * Sep/23 Sep/22 % Var. 3Q23 3Q22 % Var. 9M23 9M22 % Var. Total GOL

















Departures 17,827 16,028 11.2 % 57,271 50,638 13.1 % 168,118 144,966 16.0 % Seats (thousand) 3,123 2,785 12.1 % 9,684 8,806 10.0 % 29,409 25,257 16.4 % ASK (million) 3,338 3,189 4.7 % 10,808 10,281 5.1 % 32,262 29,388 9.8 % RPK (million) 2,781 2,605 6.7 % 9,048 8,360 8.2 % 26,259 23,510 11.7 % Load factor 83.3 % 81.7 % 1.6 p.p 83.7 % 81.3 % 2.4 p.p 81.4 % 80.0 % 1.4 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,524 2,211 14.1 % 8,125 6,949 16.9 % 23,095 19,558 18.1 % Domestic GOL

















Departures 17,088 15,337 11.4 % 54,912 48,713 12.7 % 160,730 140,951 14.0 % Seats (thousand) 2,995 2,666 12.3 % 9,684 8,481 14.2 % 28,139 24,574 14.5 % ASK (million) 3,042 2,866 6.1 % 9,805 9,325 5.1 % 29,055 27,523 5.6 % RPK (million) 2,537 2,340 8.4 % 8,222 7,554 8.8 % 23,766 21,941 8.3 % Load factor 83.4 % 81.7 % 1.8 p.p 83.9 % 81.0 % 2.9 p.p 81.8 % 79.7 % 2.1 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,420 2,115 14.4 % 7,796 6,675 16.8 % 22,128 18,982 16.6 % International GOL

















Departures 739 691 6.9 % 2,359 1,925 22.5 % 7,388 4,015 84.0 % Seats (thousand) 128 119 7.6 % 406 325 25.1 % 1,270 684 85.7 % ASK (million) 296 323 (8.4 %) 1,003 956 4.9 % 3,207 1,864 72.0 % RPK (million) 243 265 (8.2 %) 826 806 2.4 % 2,493 1,569 58.9 % Load factor 82.2 % 82.0 % 0.2 p.p 82.3 % 84.3 % -2.0 p.p 77.7 % 84.2 % -6.4 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 104 96 7.6 % 329 274 19.9 % 967 575 68.1 % On-time Departures 86.8 % 90.4 % -3.6 p.p 92.3 % 92.7 % -0.4 p.p 88.2 % 93.4 % -5.2 p.p Flight Completion 96.6 % 99.4 % -2.8 p.p 98.5 % 99.6 % -1.1 p.p 98.1 % 99.5 % -1.5 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 10.2 5.6 81.7 % 28.5 16.9 68.4 % 81.6 48.2 69.0 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil. leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since it was founded in 2001. the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America. democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers. bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All". GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers. including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet. movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program. Smiles. In cargo transportation. Gollog delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13.800 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety. GOL's #1 value. and operates a standardized fleet of 143 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information. go to www.voegol.com.br/ir .

