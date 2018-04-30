GOL files 2017 Form 20-F with the U.S. SEC

Shareholders and the holders of GOL's American depositary shares can obtain copies of GOL's annual report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by making a request within a reasonable period of time to GOL's Investor Relations Department.

The form can also be accessed on GOL's Investor Relations website (www.voegol.com.br/ir).

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Brazil's largest airline group. GOL is Brazil's largest airline, carrying 33 million passengers annually on more than 700 daily flights to 66 destinations, 55 in Brazil and 11 in South America and the Caribbean, on a fleet of 120 Boeing 737 aircraft, with a further 120 Boeing 737 MAX on order. GOLLOG is a leading cargo transportation and logistics business serving more than 2,400 Brazilian municipalities and, through partners, 205 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES is one of the largest coalition loyalty programs in Latin America, with over 13 million registered participants, allowing clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide. GOL has a team of more than 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals delivering Brazil's top on-time performance, and an industry leading 17 year safety record. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

