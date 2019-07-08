GOL Investor Update

GOL expects an EBITDA margin for the quarter of 22% to 24%², an increase in relation to the quarter ended in June 2018 (16.4% 3 ).

Passenger unit revenue (PRASK) for the second quarter is expected to be up approximately 24% year over year. For the quarter ended in June, GOL expects unit revenue (RASK) to increase approximately 23%. The increase in total unit cost was responsible for over 90% of the variation in unit revenue.

Non-fuel unit costs (CASK ex-fuel), are expected to increase by approximately 15% 2,3 in relation to the second quarter of the prior year, primarily due to the 9% depreciation of the Brazilian real in the year-over-year comparison, increases in payroll taxes due to the elimination of the Payroll Tax Relief Program, increases in landing and navigation expenses due to a 10% increase in rates, and increases in depreciation from five net additional aircraft in the fleet.

GOL's financial leverage, as measured by the Net Debt4/LTM EBITDA ratio, was approximately 3.2x at the end of the June 2019 quarter. The Company amortized R$100 million of debt in the quarter and total liquidity at quarter-end is expected to be at R$3.7 billion, above the R$3.5 billion of the previous quarter.