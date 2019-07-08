GOL Investor Update
Jul 08, 2019, 08:06 ET
SÃO PAULO, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, provides its Investor Update. The information below for the quarter ended in June 2019 is preliminary and unaudited. For comparison purposes, second quarter 2018 results were adjusted in accordance with IFRS 16.
|
Overall Commentary¹
|
|
Preliminary and Unaudited Projection
|
EBITDA Margin²
EBIT Margin²
Ancillary Revenue (cargo and other)
Average fuel price per liter
Average exchange rate
Passenger unit revenue (PRASK)
CASK Ex-fuel2,3
Total Demand – RPK
Total Capacity – ASK
Total Capacity – Seats
|
June Quarter 2019
22% - 24%
9% - 10%
6% of total net revenues
R$2.94 - R$3.02
R$3.92
June Quarter 2019
vs. June Quarter 2018
Up ~24%
Up ~15%
Up ~11.6%
Up ~6.5%
Up ~3.2%
|
1 For comparison purposes, 2Q18 results adjusted in accordance with IFRS 16, unaudited.
Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55(11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.
SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
Share this article