GOL invites investors and analysts to its Asia Conference Call and Webcast

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (SGX: GOLLBZ), (NYSE: GOL), (B3: GOLL4/), Brazil's premier domestic airline, invites investors and analysts to its Asia Conference Call and Webcast. The event will be hosted tomorrow at the Singapore Exchange (SGX), October 9, 2019, at 10:30am (SGT/HKT).

Investors wishing to listen to the teleconference may access the webcast platform (https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=b74d8600-f48f-418c-8555-ef24803715dc) on GOL's IR website (www.voegol.com.br/ir) or dial into the following telephone numbers:

Conference Call & Webcast – GOL

October 9, 2019, at 10:30am (SGT/HKT)

China: +1-412-717-9224

Hong Kong: +852-3-018-4506

Japan: +81-34-578-6829

Singapore: +65-31-574-916

South Korea: +1-412-717-9224

Taiwan: +886-2-55-924-959

International (alternate): +1-412-717-9224

Code: GOL

Questions may be sent via webcast platform (https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=b74d8600-f48f-418c-8555-ef24803715dc) or via email (ri@voegol.com.br) before, during and after the teleconference.

Contact: ri@voegol.com.br, phone: +55(11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group. GOL serves more than 33 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to 77 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG 's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 18 year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4).

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.