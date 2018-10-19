GOL Renewing Fleet with 135 Boeing 737 MAXs

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE: GOL), Brazil's largest airline, is renewing its fleet with an order of 135 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which are expected to be fully delivered by 2028. GOL already operates Brazil's newest and most modern fleet. The delivery of 105 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 30 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft will maintain this competitive advantage, while enabling the airline to expand its operations with more long-haul flights.

The first three MAX 8 aircraft were delivered to GOL between June and October 2018 and are already operating on commercial flights. The company will add four MAX 8 aircraft to its fleet by the end of 2018, replacing its Next Generation (NG) models.

"We are pleased to be working with Boeing in the renewal of our fleet", says Richard Lark, GOL's chief financial officer. "The additional range of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft allows us to expand our operations abroad and to improve efficiency via a younger and more modern fleet."

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was developed by the North American manufacturer with the help of GOL's pilots, engineers and technicians. The new aircraft are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, offering the best operational performance and a range of over 4,000 miles, enabling GOL to fly to new destinations. Among other improvements and innovations, the Boeing 737 MAX 8 also has reduced fuel consumption and lower emissions.

Aboard the 737 MAX aircraft, GOL's Customers will enjoy the exceptional travel experience that GOL is renowned for. The Sky Interior cabin, already present in GOL's current fleet, includes a new LED lighting system and larger overhead storage. The leather seats are lighter and more ergonomic to ensure greater comfort and operational efficiency. The aircraft will also be equipped with an antenna to enable internet connection during flights, and free access to the on-board entertainment platform, with movies and live TV.

The 737 MAX 10 aircraft will comfortably accommodate 30 additional passengers when compared to the MAX 8 seating configuration, which accommodates up to 186 clients. This increase in passenger numbers will give GOL greater network flexibility and a competitive advantage over long-term costs, as the MAX 10 will have the lowest cost-per-seat of any single-aisle aircraft on the market. It expects to fly the first MAX 10 aircraft in its fleet in 2022.

Lark adds: "By standardizing our fleet with the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, we will lower costs, increase productivity and be more operationally agile. It gives us greater flexibility to carry out maintenance and exchanges of aircraft across the network. The same aircraft can be used in both domestic and international segments. This will ensure we continue to provide the exceptional travelexperience for Customers that sets GOL apart, with on-time departures in state-of-the-art aircraft."

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Launched in 2001, GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes is Brazil's largest airline. It has a fleet of over 120 aircraft and operates 700 flights daily. Last year, 32 million Customers flew with GOL Airlines to 67 destinations, 13 of which were international. In 2017, IATA awarded GOL platinum certification in Fast Travel for best implementation in Latin America. The company is listed on the NYSE (NYSE: GOL), and the Bovespa (BVMF:GOLL4), and is one of Brazil's 50 biggest companies.

