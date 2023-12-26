GOL Secures Guarantee for Engine Financing

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), ("GOL" or "Company"), the main Brazil's domestic airline, announces that it has received approval to access a newly developed credit insurance policy structured with the direct support of the Executive Secretariat of the Chamber of Foreign Trade (SE-Camex) and backed by the Export Guarantee Fund (FGE). This credit insurance policy can be used to enable maintenance services provided exclusively in Brazil by the GE-Celma MRO maintenance unit, supporting the local economy of Petrópolis, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, and allowing GOL to seek third-party credit lines of up to US$ 209 million to finance the maintenance of its CFM56-7B engines.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL is the main Brazil's airline and part of the Abra Group. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transport. The company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, besides several codeshare and interline agreements, available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, Gollog delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13,900 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 141 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

