Golabs Debuts Advanced Humanoid and Robotic Dog at the 21st Annual Champions for Kids Holiday Festival

Golabs proudly participated in the 21st Annual Champions for Kids Holiday Festival, an event dedicated to celebrating the remarkable work of teachers and supporting students across the region.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's festival, Golabs showcased two of its newest innovations, a state-of-the-art humanoid robot and a next-generation robotic dog, both of which quickly became highlights of the event. Students enthusiastically engaged with the robots, asking questions, interacting with the technology, and exploring firsthand how robotics and artificial intelligence are shaping the future of STEM learning. In addition, Golabs had the honor of presenting a special award to one of the outstanding teachers recognized at the event, reinforcing the company's commitment to celebrating educators who make a lasting impact.

Golabs

Hosted by Champions for Kids, the Holiday Festival brought together educators, families, community members, and local partners in a meaningful celebration of service and support for K-8 education. The event highlighted the positive influence teachers have on their students and showcased organizations working to strengthen educational opportunities for children throughout the community.

Participation in the Holiday Festival marked an important milestone for Golabs as the company continues to build partnerships with educational institutions and community organizations. Through live robot demonstrations and interactive experiences, Golabs provided students and teachers with hands-on exposure to AI-driven robotics, sparking curiosity and excitement around technology.

By supporting Champions for Kids, Golabs reaffirmed its mission to make robotics accessible and inspiring, empowering students to imagine, create, and help shape the future through innovation.

Golabs creates advanced, accessible robotic technologies designed to support learning, exploration, and real world engagement. The company partners with schools, universities, and youth organizations to bring hands-on robotics experiences into the classroom and inspire the next generation of innovators.

Press Release Service provided by 24-7PressRelease.com.

SOURCE Golabs