goLance Announces Managed Development Services to Accelerate Business Growth for Startups

DOVER, Del., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- goLance, an industry-leading online freelance marketplace that connects its clients with highly skilled remote freelance talent, is introducing expanded services to meet the growing need for development individuals and teams, which include the ability to vet, recruit, manage, and pay talent to create Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) quickly and most cost effectively.

"Tech and other startups can maximize growth by creating MVPs, which help them to attract investors and develop a product with basic features that can be evaluated early on to determine if it meets market needs before spending additional resources," says Dan Reyes, president and COO of goLance. "Our Managed Development service is saving our clients time and money because we can provide skilled, vetted, and experienced global remote teams to handle the entire process from the idea stage to the first UI/UX mockups and beyond to help jumpstart their innovations."

In addition to finding the right mix of talent, such as software developers, project managers, team leads, and more, goLance provides this service with substantially lower labor and other costs due to outsourcing.

"Our highly successful business model, platform, and exceptional freelancers have enabled our customers in fintech and other industries to save more than 25% of the costs of doing projects in-house, while getting products to market faster and more efficiently," says Reyes. "With our Managed Development services, we've made it even easier for our customers because we can manage people and the entire process at any stage, including everything from discovery to planning, development, deployment and maintenance."

About goLance

goLance, an award-winning, online global freelance marketplace with more than $250 million in payouts to freelancers, focuses on creating a more meaningful and prosperous working world. The company offers three levels of service: the goLance Marketplace, where clients search online for freelancers; Remote Talent Staffing, which provides concierge-level staff augmentation for highly specialized top talent; and Managed Development services.

