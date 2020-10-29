goLance CEO Michael Brooks Receives Prestigious Noonie Award as Contributor of the Year in Freelancing

DOVER, Del., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hacker Noon, an online publication with more than 4 million monthly viewers and 12,000+ contributing writers, selected goLance CEO Michael Brooks and author of REMOTE iT!, as the Contributor of the Year in Freelancing. Hacker Noon, an open and international community, is built for technologists to read, write, and publish.



Brooks was one of 10 nominees in the Freelancing space. His articles covered a wide range of topics, which you can read here. This includes everything from how freelancers can avoid making common mistakes, to humorous, informative content about freelancing. For example, he describes how playing killing zombie games online ultimately led to productive remote meetings in the virtual world.



goLance is all about growing businesses by connecting clients with talented freelancers that offer high-demand services such as software developers, web designers, data scientists, marketing experts and other professional skills. The company is an award-winning online freelance marketplace for recruiting, screening, hiring, managing, and paying global talent with more than 560,000 users. "I'm very focused on issues related to building a strong, high-performance freelance workforce culture and am honored to receive a Noonie Award," says Brooks. "At a time when companies are increasingly going remote, it's more important than ever before to recognize the value that freelancers bring to the global economy and understand how to build a powerful culture that supports global talent."



Brooks has also been recognized recently for his new book, REMOTE iT!, which is available on Amazon. According to Kristi Elizabeth from the San Francisco Book Review, "With so many people working remotely nowadays, freelancers have become the new wave in hiring. REMOTE iT! is an excellent reference book for anyone who is considering hiring out for any size project. Brooks explains the pros and cons of freelancing and hiring freelancers, how to screen and hire them, how to monitor progress, and how to exchange payments easily from start to finish. With the expanding freelance economy, REMOTE iT! is a collection of valuable information whether you're the freelancer or the employer."



This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.