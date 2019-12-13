goLance Honored with the Visionary Award at Swell by Ripple

DOVER, Del., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- goLance, an industry-leading company with solutions that make it easy to recruit, manage, and pay online freelance talent, announced that it was named as a winner of the Blockchain Innovation Awards presented at Swell by Ripple in Singapore. goLance was one of the two companies that won in the Visionary Blockchain category. "We are delighted to have received this recognition for pioneering, believing in, and investing in On-Demand Liquidity (ODL)," said Michael Brooks, Founder and CEO of goLance.

Swell 2019 was a unique opportunity for Ripple's growing number of customers, to discuss and share experiences related to the adoption of blockchain and digital asset technologies, with special emphasis on the impact of ODL on business growth opportunities. ODL leverages the digital asset XRP as a bridge currency to eliminate the need for pre-funding in cross border payments.

According to RippleInsights: "International payments, especially in emerging markets, require businesses to hold pre-funded accounts in destination currencies. It's a costly endeavor that ties up resources. By leveraging the digital asset XRP, ODL frees up capital and guarantees the most competitive rates."

Brooks recognizes how ODL is changing and influencing global payments for both clients and freelancers: "Our customers are looking for the lowest cost and fastest service. ODL allows us to offer that capability to them. Ripple has allowed us to drop our cost on the front end, giving us a strong competitive edge over our counterparts."

"The partnership with Ripple is an excellent choice for ensuring the further growth of goLance," Brooks said. "The freelance marketplace is growing dramatically as more companies are hiring talent, both domestic and overseas, to help grow their businesses. At goLance, we want to ensure that freelancers are paid on-time, with minimal fees. That's why we're partnering with Ripple to address the current inefficiencies with cross-border payments by making transactions quicker, cheaper and more reliable. By lowering the cost of sending payments, goLance can put more money into the hands of the freelancers and improve their quality of life."

Ripple announced at Swell that it has surpassed 300 customers and has seen 10x year-over-year growth in transactions on RippleNet, the company's global network of banks, financial institutions and payment providers that sends money globally, instantly and reliably for fractions of a penny.

About goLance

goLance provides innovative software that empowers entrepreneurs to recruit, screen, manage, optimize and pay global online freelance talent efficiently and cost effectively. It also enables freelancers to pay and manage subcontractors when they need additional talent for assignments. The goLance platform has more than 500,000 users. Learn more about goLance at https://golance.com/

