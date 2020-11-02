Golbon Awards R3 with Non-Foods Supplier of the Year Award

Golbon said the following in their release regarding R3's win: "R3 has been a Golbon partner for 19 years. During the last year they have stepped up and provided excellent service and assistance, including providing products and solutions related to COVID-19. R3 also supports Golbon through conferences and other program initiatives. Thank you and congratulations to R3!"

"We are honored to be named Golbon's Non-Foods Supplier of the Year," says David Lind, R3 National Accounts.

Reliable Redistribution Resource (R3) is the combination of experience and expertise within the redistribution channel. R3 supplies a range of products including cleaning, safety, food packaging and disposable supplies to distributors in the janitorial/sanitation, food service, industrial/safety and healthcare industries. No one can support its distributor partners like R3 – the difference that makes you better.

Read Golbon's Press Release here: https://www.golbon.com/press-release-landing-page/press-release-10-29-2020/

SOURCE R3 Reliable Redistribution Resource