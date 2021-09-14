Gold Alliance Capital Inc. acquires Gold Alliance Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Alliance Capital Inc., a company that helps Americans diversify and secure portfolios with precious metals, have announced their acquisition of Gold Alliance Inc., a company founded in 2002. The move lets Gold Alliance Capital Inc. develop enhanced investment options for retirement savings under one name.

"We are in business for 19 years, and our business is to provide our clients with the financial security and portfolio diversity that comes with ownership of precious metals," said Gold Alliance's CEO Joseph Sherman. "This acquisition allows us to take full hold of our brand name 'Gold Alliance' in our vertical while bringing highly skilled people into the company and improving our capabilities."

"We help hardworking Americans avoid market volatility and government intervention by sharing our expertise and providing access to exclusive gold and silver coin offerings. This acquisition further cements our position as a leader in the GOLD IRA Investment space. It allows us to provide improved education and services to our clients and deliver a wider selection of exclusive, limited production products and offerings."

Gold Alliance was established by experts in the precious metal industry, who fully understand the essential role gold and silver play in balancing, diversifying, and securing a retirement portfolio. Of course, it is always highly recommended to place a portion of one's savings in precious metals to combat market volatility and hedge against potential loss. However, investors can be wary of purchasing tangible assets like gold and silver from a company they never worked with before.

Gold Alliance allays those potential fears by educating, advising, and empowering its clients.

Its 5-star rating on the Better Business Bureau, Business Consumer Alliance and Google Business show the Company's efforts are well received by its clients. Acquiring Gold Alliance Inc. allows the company to increase financial diversification for its clients under one trusted name. In doing so, it has added further stability, assurance, and expertise for those seeking added peace of mind when planning a well-earned retirement.

About Gold Alliance:

Gold Alliance specializes in helping its clients across the United States diversify their retirement savings with precious metals and achieve financial security. By rolling over a portion of an IRA or a 401k to a Precious Metals IRA without any penalty or taxes taken, our clients can hold physical metals under their control, outside of banks or Wall Street, and focus on living their lives with peace of mind that their financial future — their retirement — is protected. Gold Alliance's corporate office is moving to Reno, Nevada, in September this year.

