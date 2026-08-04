Gold and Silver Lincoln Coin Commemorating America's 250th Anniversary Debuts at Lear Capital

The legal tender coin, available in .9999 fine gold and silver versions, features a portrait of Abraham Lincoln and a heraldic eagle marking 1776 to 2026.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Capital has released an exclusive Gold and Silver Abraham Lincoln Coin commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence. Issued as a legal tender coin, the release pairs a .9999 fine gold coin and a .9999 fine silver coin, each featuring a portrait of Lincoln and dual dates marking 1776 to 2026.

View PDF Gold and Silver Lincoln Coin

The legal tender coin arrives during the nation's semiquincentennial year, as July 4, 2026 marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Created exclusively for Lear Capital, the coin is available only from Lear Capital and is separate from the commemorative coinage issued by the U.S. Mint for the anniversary.

The obverse carries a portrait of Lincoln framed by the motto "In God We Trust," his name, and the 2026 year date. The reverse depicts a heraldic bald eagle with outstretched wings, a shield bearing "250," olive branches, and the dual dates 1776 and 2026. The gold version carries a $25 denomination, weighs one-quarter ounce, and measures 22 millimeters in diameter; the silver version carries a $1 denomination, weighs one-half ounce, and measures 27 millimeters in diameter. Both are struck in .9999 fine metal with reeded edges. Both the gold and silver Lincoln coins can be held inside a precious metals IRA.

"The 250th anniversary of the United States is a once-in-a-generation celebration," said John Ohanesian, Chief Executive Officer of Lear Capital. "Collectors appreciate coins that tell a story, and this release brings together two enduring symbols of American history—the anniversary eagle and Abraham Lincoln—into a single commemorative piece that honors our nation's remarkable journey."

Each version is packaged in tubes of 10 coins. Collectors and investors can order the coin or request additional information by calling 800-576-9355 or visiting www.learcapital.com.

About Lear Capital

Founded in 1997, Lear Capital specializes in helping investors diversify their holdings with physical gold and silver, including precious metals individual retirement accounts. The company provides real-time pricing and information on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, combining online tools with support from its Los Angeles-based team. To date, Lear Capital has handled more than $3 billion in precious metals transactions. More information is available at www.learcapital.com.

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Debora Lima - [email protected]

SOURCE Lear Capital