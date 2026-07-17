Precious Metals Leader Recognized for Product Selection and Flexible Investment Options

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Capital, a leader in precious metals investing since 1997, has been named the #2 Best Gold IRA Company of 2026 by SHSMF, a financial education and research platform based in Wilmington, Delaware. Published May 21, 2026, the independent report evaluated numerous providers on six criteria: reputation, fee transparency, educational resources, customer support, rollover assistance, and buyback programs. Lear Capital was recognized as the top provider for product selection and flexible investment options.

"Being recognized for product selection and flexibility reflects the breadth of what we offer our clients," said John Ohanesian, CEO of Lear Capital. "For nearly three decades, we've given investors access to an expansive range of IRS-approved precious metals and strategies tailored to match every financial goal."

Lear Capital received high marks across all evaluation categories. The firm's catalog, spanning gold, silver, platinum, and palladium coins and bars, combined with its live pricing tools and decades of market expertise set it apart from competitors. Its self-directed IRA structures, physical delivery options, and liquidation services gave it a clear edge for investors seeking flexibility in how they build and manage a precious metals portfolio.

With U.S. debt above $36 trillion, equity markets volatile, and gold prices at record highs, more retirement savers are turning to precious metals to diversify beyond traditional stocks and bonds. Lear Capital's team works directly with clients to simplify rollovers, coordinate with IRS-approved custodians, and arrange secure storage through accredited depositories, backed by more than $3 billion in trusted transactions and 90,000 clients served.

"Every investor has a unique financial picture," said Ohanesian. "Our product depth and flexible approach give clients the tools to build a precious metals strategy that actually fits their life."

SHSMF's 2026 rankings: Goldco (#1, Best Overall), Lear Capital (#2, Best for Product Selection and Flexible Investment Options), Noble Gold Investments (#3, Best for Customer Education and New Investors), and Birch Gold Group (#4, Best for Precious Metals IRA Experience and Market Insights). The full report is available at shsmf.org.

To learn more, call 800-576-9355 or visit www.learcapital.com.

About Lear Capital

Founded in 1997 by precious metals expert Kevin DeMeritt, Lear Capital offers investors the chance to diversify their portfolios with unique approaches to purchasing precious metals, including gold and silver individual retirement accounts. Employing a team dedicated to providing investors with real-time information and pricing on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, Lear Capital is uniquely positioned to offer investors the convenience of online capabilities with the expertise and support of a brick-and-mortar institution. To date, the team has handled more than $3 billion in trusted transactions. For more information, visit www.learcapital.com or call 800-576-9355.

Media Contact:

Debora Lima - [email protected]

SOURCE Lear Capital