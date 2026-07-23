Lear Capital Survey: Company Reputation Tops Investor Priorities When Choosing a Precious Metals Firm

News provided by

Lear Capital

Jul 23, 2026, 13:44 ET

Poll of 558 investors finds transparent pricing ranks second, ahead of years in business and customer reviews

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Capital, a precious metals dealer founded in 1997, has released findings from a new consumer survey examining what investors prioritize when selecting a precious metals company. The survey, completed by 558 respondents, found that company reputation was the most frequently cited factor, selected by nearly 70% of participants.

The poll asked respondents to select up to three factors that matter most when evaluating a precious metals company. Company reputation led all categories at 69.7%, followed by transparent pricing and fees at 44.6% and competitive pricing at 34.4%. Years in business ranked fourth at 28.3%, followed by third-party ratings at 27.4% and customer reviews at 25.1%.

"Investors in precious metals are making decisions that affect their long-term financial security," said John Ohanesian, Chief Executive Officer of Lear Capital. "The data shows they're not simply comparison shopping on price — they're looking for companies with a track record they can verify and fees they can understand before they commit."

The results reinforce a broader pattern in financial services: pricing clarity and reputation carry more weight with consumers than promotional offers or celebrity endorsements. Offers and discounts ranked 11th at 21%, while endorsements from public figures ranked last among the major categories at 4.8%.

Rapport with a company representative, cited by 24% of respondents, ranked ahead of customer service reputation at 23.3%, suggesting that the quality of individual interactions remains a meaningful factor in how investors choose where to place their business.

To learn more about Lear Capital and its precious metals offerings, visit www.learcapital.com or call 800-576-9355.

About Lear Capital

Founded in 1997 by precious metals expert Kevin DeMeritt, Lear Capital offers investors the opportunity to diversify their portfolios with physical gold and silver, including through self-directed individual retirement accounts. With a team dedicated to real-time pricing and client education across gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, the company combines online capabilities with direct representative support. Lear Capital has facilitated more than $3 billion in precious metals transactions and serves a client base of more than 90,000 investors. Visit www.learcapital.com.

Media Contact:
Debora Lima - [email protected]

SOURCE Lear Capital

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Lear Capital Named #2 Best Gold IRA Company of 2026 by Independent Research Firm SHSMF

Lear Capital Named #2 Best Gold IRA Company of 2026 by Independent Research Firm SHSMF

Lear Capital, a leader in precious metals investing since 1997, has been named the #2 Best Gold IRA Company of 2026 by SHSMF, a financial education...
Lear Capital Named Best Gold IRA for Longstanding Experience by Forbes Advisor

Lear Capital Named Best Gold IRA for Longstanding Experience by Forbes Advisor

Lear Capital, a precious metals firm operating since 1997, was named Best Gold IRA for Longstanding Experience in Forbes Advisor's 2026 ranking of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Precious Metals

Precious Metals

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics