Lear Capital Survey: Company Reputation Tops Investor Priorities When Choosing a Precious Metals Firm

Poll of 558 investors finds transparent pricing ranks second, ahead of years in business and customer reviews

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Capital, a precious metals dealer founded in 1997, has released findings from a new consumer survey examining what investors prioritize when selecting a precious metals company. The survey, completed by 558 respondents, found that company reputation was the most frequently cited factor, selected by nearly 70% of participants.

The poll asked respondents to select up to three factors that matter most when evaluating a precious metals company. Company reputation led all categories at 69.7%, followed by transparent pricing and fees at 44.6% and competitive pricing at 34.4%. Years in business ranked fourth at 28.3%, followed by third-party ratings at 27.4% and customer reviews at 25.1%.

"Investors in precious metals are making decisions that affect their long-term financial security," said John Ohanesian, Chief Executive Officer of Lear Capital. "The data shows they're not simply comparison shopping on price — they're looking for companies with a track record they can verify and fees they can understand before they commit."

The results reinforce a broader pattern in financial services: pricing clarity and reputation carry more weight with consumers than promotional offers or celebrity endorsements. Offers and discounts ranked 11th at 21%, while endorsements from public figures ranked last among the major categories at 4.8%.

Rapport with a company representative, cited by 24% of respondents, ranked ahead of customer service reputation at 23.3%, suggesting that the quality of individual interactions remains a meaningful factor in how investors choose where to place their business.

To learn more about Lear Capital and its precious metals offerings, visit www.learcapital.com or call 800-576-9355.

About Lear Capital

Founded in 1997 by precious metals expert Kevin DeMeritt, Lear Capital offers investors the opportunity to diversify their portfolios with physical gold and silver, including through self-directed individual retirement accounts. With a team dedicated to real-time pricing and client education across gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, the company combines online capabilities with direct representative support. Lear Capital has facilitated more than $3 billion in precious metals transactions and serves a client base of more than 90,000 investors. Visit www.learcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Debora Lima - [email protected]

SOURCE Lear Capital