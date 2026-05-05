Gold and Silver Markets Enter Powerful Growth Phase as Prices Target New Highs

Rising demand, supply constraints, and accelerating acquisitions position precious metals sector for multi-trillion-dollar expansion

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Gold operations are in a really strong spot right now, and the trend still looks positive. Prices have stayed elevated after a big run in 2025, and most forecasts are calling for gold to push into the $5,000–$6,000+ per ounce range over the next couple of years. That kind of pricing keeps margins healthy for producers and makes existing mines a lot more valuable. On top of that, central banks and large investors are still buying aggressively, which adds a steady layer of demand. If prices keep moving higher, the overall gold market—already massive—could realistically grow toward $20 trillion or more, which is a big tailwind for companies operating in the space. Active Mining Companies of interest include: Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCQB: EGMCF) (TSXV: EMR), Fairchild Gold Corp. (OTCQB: FCHDF) (TSXV: FAIR), Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL), Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM), Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) (TSX: K).

Silver is arguably even more interesting because it has more upside potential. It's not just a precious metal—it's heavily used in solar panels, electronics, and new tech, so demand keeps climbing. At the same time, supply hasn't been able to keep up, and we're now several years into a global deficit. That imbalance is a big reason why analysts see silver moving into the $70–$100+ range, with spikes potentially going higher. Since silver starts from a much smaller market size, it doesn't take as much capital flowing in to move prices. That's why you could see the silver market grow from around $1.5–2 trillion today to $3–5 trillion if prices follow that trajectory.

When you put it all together, it's easy to see why mining companies are actively acquiring new projects and consolidating assets. There simply aren't enough new discoveries, and good deposits are getting harder to find. Higher prices mean every ounce in the ground is worth more, so companies are trying to lock in future supply now rather than later. Overall, the setup looks pretty favorable—strong demand, limited supply, and rising valuations are all lining up to support continued growth across both gold and silver operations.

Emergent Metals Corp. Provides an Update on its Sale of the Golden Arrow Property, NV - Emergent Metals Corp. (TSXV: EMR) (OTCQB: EGMCF) (FRA: EML) (MUN: ELM) ("Emergent" or the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's news releases dated September 29, 2025, March 24, 2026 and April 10, 2026, Fairchild Gold Corp. (OTCQB: FCHDF) (TSXV: FAIR) ("Fairchild") has initiated the process of seeking shareholder approval to complete the acquisition of Emergent's Golden Arrow Property (the "Transaction"). It is the Company's understanding that Fairchild requires shareholder approval for the Transaction pursuant to applicable TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") policies.

Fairchild has indicated that it is in the process of preparing a management information circular and related proxy materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") that will be delivered to the holders of Fairchild's common shares (collectively, the "Fairchild Shareholders") in connection with a special meeting of the Fairchild Shareholders to be held on June 9, 2026 (the "Fairchild Meeting"). At the Fairchild Meeting, the Fairchild Shareholders are expected to be asked to consider, and if deemed advisable, approve the Transaction under the terms and conditions of the asset purchase agreement between the Company, Fairchild and their respective subsidiaries dated March 23, 2026.

Subject to Fairchild receiving the approval of the Fairchild Shareholders, each of the parties receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final acceptance of the TSXV, and other customary closing conditions, the Transaction is expected to close sometime in June 2026.

Emergent is a gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize them through sales, joint ventures, options, royalties, and other transactions to create value for its shareholders – an acquisition and divestiture business model Emergent calls a Project Accelerator. Continued… Read this full release along with full terms and additional news for Emergent Metals by visiting: https://research.quotemedia.com/equity/home/overview?symbol=EMR:CA&qmodStoryID=6580849847248501

Latest News and Developments for Mining Companies include:

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) has released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

"As Hecla continues its transformation into North America's Premier Silver Company, 2025 proved that purpose and performance are not competing priorities — they are the same priority," said Rob Krcmarov, President and CEO of Hecla Mining Company. "This year, we delivered silver production at the top end of our guidance, achieved a 13% improvement in safety performance, and produced the critical minerals the world needs to power its future — all while strengthening our environmental standards, deepening our indigenous partnerships, and contributing more than $1 billion in direct economic impact to the communities where we operate. The U.S. government's designation of silver as a critical mineral affirms what we have always believed: that responsible, domestic production of silver is strategically essential. With our sustainability policy now in place and our values embedded across every level of the company, Hecla is setting the standard for how responsible mining should be done."

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) reported gold Mineral Reserves ("reserves") of 118.2 million attributable ounces at the end of 2025 compared to 134.1 million attributable ounces at the end of 2024, mainly driven by the divestment of assets in 2025. Newmont's portfolio includes significant reserves from other metals, including 12.5 million attributable tonnes of copper reserves and 442 million attributable ounces of silver reserves.

"In 2025, Newmont maintained its position of having the industry's largest gold reserve base, declaring 118 million ounces of reserves, representing decades of production life with meaningful upside," said Natascha Viljoen, Newmont's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Through the disciplined application of technical rigor in our leading exploration program, we remain focused on extending mine life, discovering new opportunities, and unlocking value across our world-class portfolio of operations and projects."

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K) (NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 30, 2026. The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 3, 2026, were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting.

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).

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