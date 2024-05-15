Gold Bond® Named Official Body Skin Sponsor of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 60th Anniversary Issue

This partnership brings supermodels Christie Brinkley, Jasmine Sanders, Chanel Iman, and renowned makeup artist, Sir John, together for a captivating digital content series, "Legendary Tips For All Your Summer Skins," where they share their secrets for maintaining flawless summer skin.

"This groundbreaking partnership not only underscores Gold Bond's unwavering commitment to skin health but also positions the brand at the forefront of a pivotal cultural moment. It's a perfect fit, two legendary brands coming together to help everyone achieve healthy and hydrated summer skins," said Claudine Patel, Chief Marketing Officer at Sanofi Consumer Healthcare.

Next up, Gold Bond will be an integral part of all Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's launch week events happening from May 16th to 19th at the Hard Rock Hotels in New York City and Hollywood, Florida. From red carpet events to consumer activations, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about their summer skins and how to treat them with an array of Gold Bond products.

About Gold Bond

The Gold Bond brand is brought to you by Sanofi's Consumer Healthcare division that provides over-the-counter drugs such as topical analgesics, allergy medications, gas, constipation and heartburn medications, medicated skin products, as well as cosmetics and dietary supplements. Gold Bond products were introduced in 1908 and since then, Gold Bond has grown into a market-leading skincare brand. They are innovative leaders with products for daily hydration, aging skin, cracked skin, overnight nourishment, and specialty skincare needs like eczema-prone skin. All Gold Bond products contain science-proven skincare ingredients to deliver high-performance results and are clinically proven and specially formulated with targeted combinations of 7 moisturizers and 3 vitamins to meet skins' various needs.

About The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is one of the most recognizable and influential symbols of pop culture. Featuring talent from around the world, the issue has become a revered launching pad for successful careers in media, fashion, business, TV and film. The iconic and innovative institution continues to set the cultural tone and evoke discussion about what defines beauty on a global scale. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has become a lifestyle platform that champions body confidence and self-expression, and connects with diverse audiences through digital content and signature experiences that nurture the body, soul and spirit. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit remains steadfast in its goal of providing an inspirational media platform for individuals where they can connect, explore and engage with 24/7 content that speaks to wellness, travel, food, style and beauty.

SOURCE Gold Bond