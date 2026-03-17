Gold Coast Schools Launches Construction CE Membership

Critical Support for Florida Contractors & Their Businesses

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Coast Schools announced the launch of its new Construction CE Membership, a Florida-focused program designed to make license renewal easier for contractors while providing ongoing education and resources that support their businesses.

Across Florida, contractors are navigating rising material costs, evolving building codes, and growing demand for skilled construction professionals, while needing to maintain active licenses by completing continuing education requirements.

Gold Coast Schools' new membership model simplifies that process while offering additional benefits that help contractors stay informed , connected , and competitive .

"For decades, Florida contractors have trusted Gold Coast Schools to help them stay licensed," said Patrick Hayes, General Manager, Gold Coast. "This membership expands that support by bringing together licensing requirements, industry expertise, and a community of contractors in one place."

More Than Continuing Education

While meeting licensing requirements remains the foundation, the Construction CE Membership also provides resources designed to support contractors' day-to-day work and long-term business success.

Members gain access to:

Florida-approved continuing education required for license renewal

One membership that supports renewal across multiple Florida contractor licenses

Professional development resources to help contractors grow their businesses

Flexible online and live learning options

Simplified course completion reporting

Together, these benefits extend beyond traditional continuing education, helping contractors strengthen and grow their businesses.

A Simpler Way for Contractors to Stay Licensed

For many contractors, renewing licenses can be complicated, especially when holding multiple licenses that require different continuing education requirements.

The base tier streamlines the process by allowing contractors to renew multiple Florida licenses through one membership—eliminating the need to piece together courses or purchase separate renewal packages.

Instead of building education bundles license-by-license, the program follows a simple philosophy: serve the contractor, not the license.

Contractors can access the courses they need to meet Florida requirements through a single membership—reducing confusion, cutting administrative hassle, and saving time during renewal cycles.

Supporting the Contractor Community

In addition to continuing education, the membership connects contractors with instructors who actively work in the industry and with peers across Florida through both online and live learning opportunities.

These sessions provide opportunities to share knowledge and insights, stay current on Florida construction regulations and code updates, and build professional relationships with contractors and subcontractors across the state.

"Construction is a relationship-driven industry," said Hayes. "Our instructors and programs create a space where Florida contractors can learn from experts while also staying connected with others in the industry."

Gold Coast Schools has served Florida's professional education community for more than 50 years. The new Construction CE Membership reflects Gold Coast Schools' commitment to the professionals who build and maintain Florida's homes, businesses, and infrastructure.

"Contractors do more than build structures—they build communities," said Hayes. "Our goal is to make it easier for Florida contractors to stay compliant, stay informed, and stay competitive in an industry that never stands still."

Contractors can learn more about the Construction CE Membership and available enrollment options at: https://goldcoastschools.com/courses/construction/ce-membership/

About Gold Coast School of Construction

Gold Coast School of Construction has prepared Florida contractors for successful careers since 1970 through licensing education, continuing education, and industry training. The school is part of Colibri Group, a professional education company serving millions of licensed professionals through high-impact learning across construction, valuation, healthcare, real estate, financial services, accounting, and more.

Media Contact:

Patrick Hayes

General Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Gold Coast School of Construction