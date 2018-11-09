Gold Fields Denies Bloomberg Story
Jan 22, 2019, 11:19 ET
JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) has taken note of the Bloomberg statement that it wants to combine with rival AngloGold Ashanti.
This article is factually incorrect and we completely disassociate ourselves with this statement.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with seven operating mines in Australia, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, and a total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces. It has attributable gold Mineral Reserves of around 49 million ounces and gold Mineral Resources of around 104 million ounces. Attributable copper Mineral Reserves total 764 million pounds and Mineral Resources 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, with secondary listings on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Swiss Exchange (SIX).
