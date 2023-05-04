Gold Fields Limited - Operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2023

JOHANNESBURG, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) is pleased to provide an operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2023. Detailed financial and operational results are provided on a six-monthly basis i.e. at the end of June and December.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa, and West Africa (including the Asanko Joint Venture) and one project in Chile. We have total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.34Mo, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 48.6Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 111.8Moz. Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and our American depositary share trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

