Gold Fields Limited Announces Results Six Months Ended 30 June 2018

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE & JSE: GFI) today announced losses attributable to owners of the parent from continuing operations for the six months to 30 June 2018 of US$367m (US$0.45 cent per share). This compared with profit of US$54m (US$0.07 cent per share) for the six months to 30 June 2017. Normalised profit from continuing operations of US$43m for the six months to 30 June 2018 compared with US$78m for the six months to 30 June 2017.

An interim dividend of 20 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 10 September 2018.

For more information, please visit the company website: http://www.goldfields.com

About Gold Fields



Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with seven operating mines in Australia, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, and a total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces. It has attributable gold Mineral Reserves of around 49 million ounces and gold Mineral Resources of around 104 million ounces. Attributable copper Mineral Reserves total 764 million pounds and Mineral Resources 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, with secondary listings on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Swiss Exchange (SIX).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Enquiries

Investors



Avishkar Nagaser



Tel: +27-11-562-9775



Mobile: +27-82-312-8692



Email: Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com

Thomas Mengel



Tel: +27-11-562-9849



Mobile: +27-72-493-5170



Email:Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com

Media



Sven Lunsche



Tel: +27-11-562-9763



Mobile: +27-83-260-9279



Email: Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com

