Gold Fields Limited: March 2018 Operating Update

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with seven operating mines in Australia, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, and a total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces. It has attributable gold Mineral Reserves of around 49 million ounces and gold Mineral Resources of around 104 million ounces. Attributable copper Mineral Reserves total 764 million pounds and Mineral Resources 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, with secondary listings on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Swiss Exchange (SIX).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Enquiries



Investors

Avishkar Nagaser

Tel: +27-11-562-9775

Mobile: +27-82-312-8692

Email: Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com



Thomas Mengel

Tel: +27-11-562-9849

Mobile: +27-72-493-5170

Email: Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com



Media

Sven Lunsche

Tel: +27-11-562-9763

Mobile: +27-83-260-9279

Email:Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com



