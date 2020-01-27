Gold Flora Announces Working Partnership with Silo Distribution

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Flora, a vertically integrated cannabis company in California, announced it has partnered with Silo Distribution. The arrangement will allow Gold Flora's distribution arm, GF Distribution, to distribute and package products out of Silo's Palm Springs location.

Silo's Palm Springs location is fully operational on Metrc, and compliant with all state and local regulations.

Greg Gamet, Chief Cannabis Operations Officer for Gold Flora, said that this partnership will help the company add storage capacity and provide better service for both Southern and Northern California.

"We are excited about our working partnership with Silo. Their top-notch facility is located in Palm Springs — a cannabis-friendly city with favorable tax rates," Gamet commented. "Adding this distribution center into our portfolio positions us to be better able to provide fast, reliable, and professional service throughout the state."

Warren Pulley, CEO of Silo, said that he is impressed with Gold Flora's dedication to professionalism and compliance.

"We are proud to have a great working relationship with Gold Flora," he said. "Their team is highly proficient and focused on doing things right. We look forward to working together well into the future."

Gold Flora is committed to providing the highest quality, fully tested, legal cannabis products in the nation. The company was built on a foundation of bringing trust, transparency, and high ethical standards to the rapidly growing cannabis market.

For more information on Gold Flora, visit the website at: www.goldflora.com.

For more information on Silo Distribution, visit the website at: www.silodistro.com.

About Gold Flora:

Gold Flora is a leading brand of legal, compliant cannabis in the California market. The company is affiliated with Gold Flora Farms — a unique, fully licensed cannabis complex in Palm Desert, California, that houses premier companies throughout the eco-system, including leaders in cultivation, manufacturing, processing, testing, packaging, and distribution.

