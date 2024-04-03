Gold Flora Elevates Cannabis Operations with Seed and Beyond's SAP ERP Go-Live

CHICAGO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed and Beyond, a leading provider of innovative SAP ERP solution for the cannabis industry, proudly announces the successful implementation of its cutting-edge Cannabis SAP ERP system at Gold Flora Corporation. This marks a transformative step for Gold Flora in optimizing operations, ensuring compliance, and driving overall efficiency in the dynamic cannabis market.

Gold Flora's CFO, Marshall Minor commented on the successful implementation, stating, "The Seed and Beyond Cannabis SAP ERP system has exceeded our expectations in enhancing operational efficiency and compliance management. Its robust financial tools provide us with a clear, real-time understanding of our financial standing, empowering us to make strategic decisions with confidence."

Seed and Beyond's Cannabis SAP ERP system, tailored to meet the unique needs of the cannabis industry, encompasses a comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline Gold Flora's business processes from seed to sale. The successful go-live underscores Seed and Beyond's commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that empower cannabis businesses to thrive in a highly regulated environment.

Key features of Seed and Beyond's Cannabis SAP ERP system include:

Seed-to-Sale Traceability: A robust system for tracking the entire cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and retail process, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards at every stage. Inventory Optimization: Real-time inventory management tools to enhance visibility, minimize risks of shortages or overages, and streamline supply chain operations. Compliance Assurance: Automated compliance monitoring and reporting tools to reduce manual efforts, mitigate risks, and ensure adherence to regulatory requirements. Data Analytics: Advanced analytics and reporting capabilities providing actionable insights to support informed decision-making across Gold Flora's operations. Financial Management: Integrated financial tools for precise fiscal control, offering a comprehensive view of the company's financial health.

Seed and Beyond CEO, Puja Kanjani, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to see the successful go-live of our Cannabis SAP ERP system with Gold Flora Corporation. This marks a pivotal moment in our shared commitment to advancing the cannabis industry through innovative technology. We look forward to continuing our partnership and supporting Gold Flora's continued success."

About Seed and Beyond:

Seed and Beyond is a leading provider of SAP ERP solutions tailored for the unique needs of the cannabis industry. With a commitment to innovation, compliance, and operational excellence, Seed and Beyond empowers cannabis businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving market. For more information, visit https://seedandbeyond.com.

Media Contact: Puja Bavaraju, 866-926-2737, [email protected]

SOURCE Seed and Beyond