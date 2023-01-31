Gold Flora Expands Jetfuel Cannabis Brand Statewide in California and Launches Cured Resin Strain-Specific Cartridge

Jetfuel brand stays true to its ethos while benefiting from vertical integration, to provide craft quality at scale

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Flora , a leading vertically-integrated single-state cannabis company, today announced the launch of the Jetfuel Cannabis brand of products throughout California, beginning with the introduction of strain-specific cured resin cartridges. Jetfuel has gained a following for celebrating heirloom genetics with craft cultivation processes. Previously an exclusive house brand at Airfield Supply Company – a market-leading dispensary located in San Jose that Gold Flora acquired early last year – Jetfuel will now be available statewide.

Jetfuel Cannabis strain-specific cured resin cartridges. Craft quality - now available throughout California.

As part of the Gold Flora product family, the Jetfuel brand will leverage Gold Flora's dynamic vertically-integrated resources: Flower is grown in the company's state-of-the-art indoor cultivation facilities to ensure the best quality sourced material. Oils are produced at in-house labs to maintain the highest quality, potency and consistency. And distribution is driven through the company-owned sales division.

The 1-gram cured resin cartridges are strain specific with 100% cannabis terpenes to maximize the cannabinoid entourage effect. By leveraging proprietary curing techniques, the oil preserves a full-spectrum cannabinoid profile commonly lost due to degradation that occurs during distillation – resulting in a purer product, and better preserved aromatics and flavor compounds.

Strains at launch include Durban Poison, Animal Mints, Bubba Kush, Tropicanna Cookies, Triangle OG, and Alien Cookies. Continuous rotating strain drops will offer a variety of selections for all consumer preferences.

Many vape cartridges today use synthetic terpenes in an attempt to mimic the strain's original profile, and to compensate for the natural oils lost during processing. In contrast, Jetfuel's cured resin vape cartridges use a time-intensive process that retains all of the natural terpenes, oils and cannabinoids, for a flavorful and aromatic product that provides a rich, synergistic effect. The hardware also leverages food-grade housing and medical-grade stainless steel components to optimize vapor production and maximize safety from heavy metal leaching.

"We are now able to blend art with science in order to create small-batch quality at scale," says Chris Lane, Chief Marketing Officer of Gold Flora, who joined the company as a part of the 2022 acquisition of Airfield Supply Company. "Up until now, there has been a gap in the market, with the highest quality products only available in small quantities or priced out of reach for many cannabis consumers," he added. "We've taken everything we know about craft cultivation, along with our love of genetics, and created a premium, cured resin product that now can be within reach for all consumers throughout California."

The Jetfuel cartridge line is available today at Gold Flora's family of dispensaries, including King's Crew in Long Beach, Airfield Supply Company in San Jose, Higher Level in Seaside, and Higher Level in Hollister.

As Jetfuel rolls out to additional dispensaries throughout California, customers can find the products at a dispensary near them by visiting: www.jetfuelcannabis.com .

Dispensaries interested in carrying Jetfuel may contact RYL Distribution, at: www.ryldistro.com .

About Gold Flora

Gold Flora is a privately held, woman-owned company that owns and operates a robust portfolio of cannabis brands, companies, and retail dispensaries throughout the state. Its retail operations include King's Crew in Long Beach, Airfield Supply Company in San Jose, and the Higher Level chain serving Hollister and Seaside.

In addition to its retail footprint, Gold Flora has a 620,000 square-foot cannabis campus located in Desert Hot Springs, CA, where it houses the company's indoor cultivation, manufacturing, and extraction facilities, as well as its own distribution company. With hubs throughout the state, the company sells and distributes for many prominent brands, including their own premium lines of Gold Flora, Roll Bleezy, Sword & Stoned, Aviation Cannabis and Jetfuel Cannabis products.

Gold Flora's mission is to provide the highest quality, fully-tested, legal cannabis products in California. The company was built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and high ethical standards. It is also one of the few cannabis companies that is both vertically integrated and woman-owned and operated.

For more information, visit goldflora.com .

