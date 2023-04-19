Gold Flora Expands Sword & Stoned Brand in California with .5G Infused and .5G Classic Pre-Roll 5 Packs, and 1G Classic Pre-Roll 5 Packs

New additions enhance portfolio to continue meeting consumer demand for quality indoor-grown, affordable pre-roll products

COSTA MESA, Calif. , April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Flora , a leading vertically-integrated single-state cannabis company, announced the expansion of the Sword & Stoned brand of products in California with the introduction of .5G infused and .5G classic indoor flower pre-roll packs. Comprised of Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid flower blends grown in Gold Flora's pristine indoor cultivation campus in Desert Hot Springs, the brand is designed to offer consumers premium quality at an everyday affordable price, and builds upon the current line of 1G single pre-roll offerings and recently launched 1G classic pre-roll 5 packs that have become a popular staple in dispensaries across California.

Sword & Stoned is expanding with a powerful lineup of new products:

.5-Gram Infused Pre-Roll 5 Pack: Infused with premium cured resin and rolled in kief for a powerful kick. Available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid for those who are looking for an extra boost.

Infused with premium cured resin and rolled in kief for a powerful kick. Available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid for those who are looking for an extra boost. .5G Classic Pre-Roll 5 Pack : Smooth burning classic pre-rolls, made with the same blends as the popular 1G single Sword & Stoned pre-roll. Available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid packs for every kind of adventure.

: Smooth burning classic pre-rolls, made with the same blends as the popular 1G single Sword & Stoned pre-roll. Available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid packs for every kind of adventure. 1G Classic Pre-Roll 5 Pack: Launched in January 2023 , these packs leverage innovative packaging with ocean-reclaimed, fully-recyclable plastic, and a convenient roach holder. Available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid packs.

Chris Lane, Chief Marketing Officer of Gold Flora, said the brand is designed to meet the needs of both consumers and the ever-changing retail environment.

"As one of the leading vertically-integrated operators in the state, we are able to fully utilize our vast cultivation capabilities and expand a product line that has high-quality flower blends at an extremely compelling price point," Lane said. "Consumers are going to love the flavors, aroma, and experiences that Sword & Stoned delivers, and dispensary operators will be pleased to provide a quality, indoor-grown product portfolio at a price that will keep consumers coming back for more."

Gold Flora is a unique cannabis company, led by some of the most experienced cultivators and operators in the industry. The company is focused on developing craft-level cannabis lines for consumers throughout California.

In addition to the value-driven positioning of Sword & Stoned, the company has a comprehensive portfolio of products at all price-points, including the popular Jetfuel and Aviation Cannabis brands, the rotating limited genetics Roll Bleezy brand, and the premium Gold Flora line. The mantra of "something for everyone" exemplifies the company's strategy of developing a comprehensive line of products that never sacrifice quality at any level.

"We are creating small-batch quality at scale," Lane said, who joined the company in 2022 as part of the acquisition of Airfield Supply Company. "Up until now, products in this price range were usually sourced or outdoor grown with inconsistent quality and supply, and fluctuating THC levels," he added. "Now, with our extensive cultivation facilities and state-wide distribution network, all Californians can enjoy consistent quality products at prices that won't burn a hole in your wallet."

Sword & Stoned is already available across California and the new product lines are launching this week at the Gold Flora family of California dispensaries:

Airfield Supply Company – a market-leading dispensary located in San Jose

King's Crew – a Long Beach dispensary where customers are treated like royalty

dispensary where customers are treated like royalty Higher Level Dispensaries – serving the communities of Seaside and Hollister

Dispensaries interested in carrying Sword & Stoned may contact RYL Distribution, Gold Flora's company-owned sales and distribution division, at: www.ryldistro.com or by emailing: [email protected].

For more information on Sword & Stoned, visit: www.swordandstoned.com.

Connect with Sword & Stoned on Instagram, at: @swordandstonedofficial.



For more information on Gold Flora, visit: www.goldflora.com.

Connect with Gold Flora on Instagram, at: @goldflora_ca

About Gold Flora

Gold Flora is a privately held, female-led company that owns and operates a robust portfolio of cannabis brands, companies, and retail dispensaries throughout the state. Its retail operations include King's Crew in Long Beach, Airfield Supply Company in San Jose, and the Higher Level chain serving Hollister and Seaside.

In addition to its retail footprint, Gold Flora has a 620,000 square-foot cannabis campus located in Desert Hot Springs, CA, where it houses the company's indoor cultivation, manufacturing, and extraction facilities, as well as its own distribution company. With hubs throughout the state, the company sells and distributes for many prominent brands, including their own premium lines of Gold Flora, Roll Bleezy, Sword & Stoned, Aviation Cannabis, and Jetfuel Cannabis.

Gold Flora's mission is to provide the highest quality, fully-tested, legal cannabis products in California. The company was built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and high ethical standards. It is also one of the few cannabis companies that is both vertically integrated and woman-owned and operated.

For more information, visit goldflora.com .

