Gold Flora Farms Creates a New Business Ecosystem for Cannabis Companies

The fully licensed facility is attracting the industry's top compliant companies and brands. The unique campus is also home to an unprecedented array of experts that businesses can utilize for advice, guidance and referrals, if desired. When leasing at Gold Flora Farms, the sky's the limit.

"We have developed the first cannabis facility of its kind in the nation, with best-in-class businesses," said Greg Gamet, Chief Cannabis Officer. "Because of our top tier partners, we are being very selective about which companies can lease inside of our facility," he added. "Our goal is to create a complex that brings together the industry's best and brightest in a campus setting in Desert Hot Springs - a cannabis friendly city."

Gold Flora Farms will be able to accommodate all license types including Type 6 and Type 7 Manufacturing, Distribution, Cultivation, and Testing. The only license type not allowed is for a retail dispensary.

"Our facility will have a variety of specialty and ancillary businesses that can be utilized by anyone on our campus," Gamet said. "Having access to the masterminds in the marijuana industry could well be the single most important factor in a company's success and longevity."

The networking opportunities are invaluable, Gamet commented. "Plus, doing business with companies on the same campus will save everyone significant time and money."

A very limited amount of space is still available in the facility. Once full, the company will begin the build out on Phase 2, projected to begin late this summer.

Interested parties may request a lease application. Companies that have a demonstrated commitment to compliance and excellence are given priority review.

For more information or a lease application, contact BlackStar Industrial Properties at: www.blackstarfinancial.com, or call: (949) 252-1177.

For more information on Gold Flora, visit: www.goldflora.com, or call: (720) 352-2380.

