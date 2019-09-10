Gold Flora Vape Products Tested and Certified

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Flora, a leading brand of premium cannabis products in California, announced that its vaporizer pens and carts have never contained Vitamin E Acetate (Tocopherol), nor any other adulterants such as Propylene Glycol, Polyethylene Glycol, or Vegetable Glycerin.

Consumers can purchase and use Gold Flora with confidence and peace of mind, knowing that our vape products use 100% pure cannabis plant extracts and whole plant extracted terpenes, with no additives.

Additionally, Gold Flora products pass the most stringent state-approved, independent laboratory testing in the industry. For added assurance, consumers can view the laboratory's testing results located on every Gold Flora package sold to consumers.

"You can purchase Gold Flora products with the confidence and peace of mind knowing that Gold Flora lists all ingredients on our labels and that we will never use cutting agents, color removers, fillers, or any other adulterants," Greg Gamet, Gold Flora's Chief Cannabis Officer stated. "Furthermore, I highly recommend consumers only purchase cannabis products from a licensed facility. Products in a California licensed facility have to meet very stringent testing guidelines that are put in place to protect the consumer."

Gold Flora is committed to providing the highest quality products in the nation. We value the relationship we have built with our customers and intend to honor their trust by providing premium products, with integrity.

