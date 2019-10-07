Gold Hill Mesa Celebrates the Season with Fun-filled Harvest Festival
Fun for the Whole Family, Including Activities for Kids, Food Trucks and a Free Concert
Oct 07, 2019, 10:45 ET
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Hill Mesa, a master planned community in Colorado Springs, will celebrate fall with a Harvest Festival this Saturday, October 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Festival will be held outdoors surrounding the Gold Hill Mesa Community Center at 142 S Raven Mine Drive. Festivities are open to the public and will include food trucks, kid's activities and a free concert.
Gold Hill Mesa's tree-lined streets will greet you with warm fall colors, as you enjoy a free live performance by Rocky Mountain Americana band, Thunder and Rain. In addition, delicious food and unique craft vendors will be in attendance with a portion of vendor proceeds benefitting The Bear Creek Nature Center. Vendors will include: Witty Pork's Woodfired Pizza, Heavenly Hot Dogs, Azteca Gourmet Foods and Miggy's Meltdown.
Wristbands will be available for purchase for $10 for all kid's activities including: pony rides, petting zoo, face painting and one small pumpkin per child.
"It's an intrinsic part of the Gold Hill Mesa mission to serve as a gathering place for the local community, and to support the causes we care about in this great city," says Stephanie Edwards, vice president of Gold Hill Mesa. "Last year, we had over 1,000 people enjoy our Harvest Festival and we want to continue to build on that, bringing folks together and celebrating life's milestones."
Join Gold Hill Mesa at this year's Harvest Festival.
Who:
Open to the public
When:
Saturday, October 12; 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where:
Outside the Gold Hill Mesa Community Center
142 S Raven Mine Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
About Gold Hill Mesa
Gold Hill Mesa is a traditional neighborhood development with a vision of building a mixed-use community in Colorado Springs with a balance of functional design and aesthetic appeal. Their goal is to bring to residents the ability to live, work and shop within the community through a network of green ways and parks. Gold Hill Mesa is proud to work with masterful builders in classic architectural styles with modern features befitting a vibrant and inviting community.
Media Contact
Kelley Heider
SSPR
kheider@sspr.com
SOURCE Gold Hill Mesa
