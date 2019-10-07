Gold Hill Mesa Celebrates the Season with Fun-filled Harvest Festival

Wristbands will be available for purchase for $10 for all kid's activities including: pony rides, petting zoo, face painting and one small pumpkin per child.

"It's an intrinsic part of the Gold Hill Mesa mission to serve as a gathering place for the local community, and to support the causes we care about in this great city," says Stephanie Edwards, vice president of Gold Hill Mesa. "Last year, we had over 1,000 people enjoy our Harvest Festival and we want to continue to build on that, bringing folks together and celebrating life's milestones."

Join Gold Hill Mesa at this year's Harvest Festival. Who: Open to the public When: Saturday, October 12; 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Where: Outside the Gold Hill Mesa Community Center

142 S Raven Mine Drive

Colorado Springs, CO 80905

About Gold Hill Mesa

Gold Hill Mesa is a traditional neighborhood development with a vision of building a mixed-use community in Colorado Springs with a balance of functional design and aesthetic appeal. Their goal is to bring to residents the ability to live, work and shop within the community through a network of green ways and parks. Gold Hill Mesa is proud to work with masterful builders in classic architectural styles with modern features befitting a vibrant and inviting community.

