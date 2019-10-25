Gold Hill Mesa Summer Concert Series Raises Over $10,000 for Rocky Mountain PBS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Hill Mesa, a master planned community in Colorado Springs concludes its summer concert series, Music on the Mesa, with a sizeable donation to this year's selected beneficiary, Rocky Mountain PBS .

This year marked the 11th annual Music on the Mesa, which took place every second Saturday through June, July and August and every Saturday in September. The concert series is always free to the public with unique food and craft vendors appointed by Gold Hill Mesa. Each year, Gold Hill Mesa chooses a non-profit organization to receive a portion of the vendor proceeds. Past recipients include Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado and Catamount Institute .

"We believe in giving back to this great community and look for opportunities to create events that bring people together while raising money to support causes that enrich Colorado Springs," says Stephanie Edwards, vice president of Gold Hill Mesa.

With an average of 800 people attending each of the seven concerts of the series, Gold Hill Mesa recognizes this year as its most successful yet. As a result, they were able to donate more than $10,000 to Rocky Mountain PBS.

"We are so grateful for this unique partnership between Rocky Mountain PBS and Gold Hill Mesa," says Carrie McKee, vice president of engagement and regional director of Southern Colorado at Rocky Mountain PBS. "It was a fun way to bring awareness to our content while supporting our mission to strengthen the civic fabric of Coloradans."

About Gold Hill Mesa

Gold Hill Mesa is a traditional neighborhood development with a vision of building a mixed-use community in Colorado Springs with a balance of functional design and aesthetic appeal. Their goal is to bring to residents the ability to live, work and shop within the community through a network of greenways and parks. Gold Hill Mesa is proud to work with masterful builders in classic architectural styles with modern features befitting a vibrant and inviting community.

About Rocky Mountain Public Media

Rocky Mountain Public Media is Colorado's largest statewide, member-supported, multimedia organization and the parent company of Rocky Mountain PBS and KUVO. Rocky Mountain Public Media has more than 85,000 members representing every county in Colorado and reaches 98% of the state's citizens through television, radio and digital platforms. Our enriching journalism, educational and cultural programming connects and engages citizens for lifelong impact. As a non-commercial media organization, we create high quality local and multimedia content through Regional Innovation Centers in Colorado Springs, Durango, Grand Junction and Pueblo as well as at our Denver headquarters. Visit us at rmpbs.org.

