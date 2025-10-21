Gold Hits $4,300+ Creating Opportunity Across the Mining Sector

USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News GroupNews Commentary – Already this week gold surged past $4,300 per ounce (for the first time in history)[1], capping a remarkable 60% year-to-date rally driven by persistent inflation, geopolitical tensions, and aggressive central bank buying. This unprecedented price environment is expanding profit margins across the gold mining sector as production costs remain relatively stable, creating compelling economics not only for established producers but also for development and exploration companies advancing projects toward production[2]. With analysts projecting sustained strength in gold prices, companies at various stages of the mining lifecycle are attracting investor attention as the sector capitalizes on historically favorable market conditions. That momentum is creating opportunities for GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Monument Mining Limited (TSXV: MMY) (OTCPK: MMTMF), Loncor Gold Inc. (TSX: LN) (OTCQX: LONCF), NevGold Corp. (TSXV: NAU) (OTCQX: NAUFF), and Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTCQB: CBGZF).

Institutional analysts are racing to raise their price forecasts, with Bank of America projecting gold will reach $5,000 per ounce by 2026 as central bank purchases continue at record levels[3]. These bullish projections are fueling investor interest across the entire gold mining value chain, from explorers drilling high-potential targets to near-production developers securing construction financing, as higher gold prices improve project economics and create pathways to value creation that didn't exist at lower price levels.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) is a Canadian junior exploration company that recently completed its second diamond drill hole at the Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil's Juruena Gold Province, a historically productive region that has yielded substantial gold discoveries since the late 1970s.

The second hole (COP-002) reached 121 meters depth and displayed enhanced alteration and veining intensity compared to the first hole, including broader zones of silicification, localized biotite alteration, and quartz veining with sericite-chlorite and weak carbonate alteration. These features are commonly associated with hydrothermal gold systems and represent exactly the type of geological indicators the company hoped to encounter.

The 3,681-hectare Copeçal project sits in Mato Grosso, Brazil, approximately 60 kilometers from Alta Floresta. AngloGold Ashanti, one of the world's largest gold mining companies, invested approximately $1 million in systematic exploration work here between 2010 and 2016, identifying a 6-kilometer-long gold-in-soil anomaly before shifting focus to other global projects. GoldHaven is now testing whether this surface gold signature extends to depth and could indicate an economic gold deposit. The company is testing high-priority gold targets on a property that benefits from substantial previous exploration by a major mining company.

"We're encouraged by the geological consistency and strengthening alteration we're seeing in our first two drill holes at Copeçal," stated Rob Birmingham, President and CEO. "These early results support our interpretation of a large, structurally controlled system with the potential to host gold mineralization. With the drill now turning on our third hole, we look forward to expanding our understanding of the East Target and delivering steady news flow as we advance this exciting project."

The 1,200-meter drilling program uses Ecodrill with NQ-size diamond core (47.6mm diameter) to drill 5-6 angled holes up to 150 meters deep. The program is testing two zones called East and West, both showing persistent gold-in-soil signatures extending across 3-kilometer strike lengths. The drill rig has been mobilized to the third drill pad, positioned approximately 100 meters west along strike from the first two holes, continuing to test the continuity of the East Target's mineralized corridor. Core samples are being processed at ALS Global laboratories, with sample preparation in Cuiabá and assays in Belo Horizonte. Assay results are expected in 4-6 weeks.

"Copeçal has all the hallmarks of a compelling greenfields opportunity," said Jon Hill, former Exploration Manager for AngloGold Ashanti during the project's initial discovery phase, and current Country Manager in Brazil for GoldHaven, in a previous announcement. "As part of the original team that identified the area, I've always believed this project warranted drill testing. It sits in an underexplored but highly fertile mineral belt, and thanks to AngloGold's foundational work, we have robust geochemical and geophysical datasets to guide us."

GoldHaven's exploration work leading up to this drilling program included 107 auger drill penetrations and VLF-EM geophysical surveys that helped pinpoint the best drilling locations. The Copeçal asset benefits from year-round road access via highway MT-325 and sits just 60 kilometers from Alta Floresta, a regional hub serviced by daily commercial air connections. The project is positioned among a growing cluster of significant developments including G Mining's multi-million-ounce Tocantinzinho deposit.

Parallel to Copeçal drilling, GoldHaven has advanced comprehensive summer field programs across its wholly-owned Magno and Three Guardsmen assets in northern British Columbia. The Magno Project footprint has been strategically extended by 5,159 hectares through targeted claim staking.

GoldHaven's project portfolio includes claim packages totaling 123,900 hectares distributed across three Brazilian projects, supported by a comprehensive 43-101 Technical Report for Copeçal.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for GoldHaven Resources at:

https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/23/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-exploration-in-historically-productive-districts/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Monument Mining Limited (TSXV: MMY) (OTCPK: MMTMF) delivered strong fiscal 2025 results with gross revenue of $98.64 million and net earnings of $37.54 million, or $0.11 per share, representing significant increases from $51.42 million in revenue and $6.44 million in net earnings during fiscal 2024. The Company produced 38,530 ounces of gold from its Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia at a cash cost of $814 per ounce and an all-in sustaining cost of $1,093 per ounce.

"FY 2025 represents a period of strong progress for the Company, highlighted by sustained gold production at the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia and a strengthened cash position," said Cathy Zhai, President and CEO of Monument Mining Limited. "Development efforts advanced at the Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia, positioning it as a potential second source of cash flow."

The Company's financial position strengthened markedly during the year, with cash on hand increasing to $45.94 million from $10.86 million and working capital rising to $58.54 million from $20.55 million. Monument Mining continues to advance a conceptual economic assessment at its Murchison Gold Project with SRK Consulting Australasia Pty Ltd to support a potential production decision while executing exploration drilling programs at Selinsing targeting mine-life extensions.

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSX: LN) (OTCQX: LONCF) has entered into an arrangement agreement to be acquired by Chengtun Mining Group Co., Ltd. for C$1.38 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately C$261 million on a fully diluted basis. The consideration represents a premium of approximately 33% to the 30-day volume weighted average trading price and 16% to the closing price of Loncor shares as of October 10, 2025, with shareholders representing approximately 38% of outstanding shares having signed voting support agreements.

"I am pleased to announce that we have entered into an agreement for the sale of the Company, marking a significant achievement for all stakeholders," said Arnold Kondrat, Executive Chairman of Loncor Gold Inc. "This Transaction crystallizes the inherent value we have built over 15 years and eliminates future dilution while mitigating commodity, political, and execution risks. The sale delivers a strong outcome for shareholders."

The transaction is subject to approval by Loncor shareholders, court approval, and TSX acceptance, with closing expected in Q1 2026. Loncor's Imbo Project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo holds an indicated mineral resource of 1.88 million ounces of gold and an inferred resource of 2.090 million ounces, with Chengtun Mining providing refundable advances totalling US$3 million within 60 days of signing for ongoing exploration at the Adumbi deposit.

NevGold Corp. (TSXV: NAU) (OTCQX: NAUFF) has announced the discovery of the high-grade antimony-gold "Bullet Zone" at its Limousine Butte Project in Nevada, intercepting 14.90 g/t AuEq over 4.6 meters (3.76% antimony and 0.29 g/t gold) within 2.42 g/t AuEq over 53.3 meters from surface. The discovery, made with a plus-150-meter step-out drillhole, represents the highest-grade antimony interval drilled to date at the project and significantly expands the gold-antimony mineralization footprint at the Resurrection Ridge target area, which NevGold is advancing to an initial mineral resource estimate.

"We are extremely excited about the discovery of the high-grade antimony intercept in the new oxide gold-antimony Bullet Zone from surface," said Brandon Bonifacio, CEO of NevGold Corp. "The geological concept of drilling below the older, thrusted dolomite unit was a target that our team developed over the past couple of years working at Limo Butte. The fact that we intercepted some of the highest grade mineralization that we have drilled to date at Limo Butte on the 1st hole testing this target concept is exceptional and a testament to our technical team."

The discovery opens large untested areas with significant mineralization potential at Limo Butte, with 11 drillholes completed in the current 2025 campaign and assays pending. NevGold is progressing Phase II metallurgical testwork on gold and antimony recovery, with results expected over the coming weeks, while advancing both Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley toward an initial gold-antimony mineral resource estimate.

Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTCQB: CBGZF) has executed a US$45 million gold loan with Precious Metals Yield Fund to fully fund construction of its Cuiú Cuiú Heap Leach starter project in Brazil, with the Board of Directors approving a construction decision following the financing commitment. The 39-month gold loan, with principal repayable by December 31, 2028, fully covers the US$37.7 million capital cost estimate from the Company's Pre-feasibility Study released July 29, 2025, which showed a post-tax IRR of 78%, NPV of US$74 million, and payback period of 10 months at a base case gold price of US$2,500 per ounce.

"This Gold Loan agreement is a monumental step forward for our Company and provides a complete funding solution for the construction of our heap leach starter project, without any significant further dilution to our capital structure," said Alan Carter, President and CEO of Cabral Gold Inc. "The financial metrics included within the recent PFS study make for a compelling opportunity, with a capex cost of US$37.7M, a post tax IRR of 78%, an NPV of US$74M and a payback of just 10 months, at a base case gold price of US$2500 / oz."

The gold loan features a 10% annual interest rate with 100% of interest costs capitalized until December 2026 and principal payments of 39 kilograms of gold per quarter commencing March 31, 2027, with no hedging, cash sweeps, or offtake requirements. The Company expects to have approximately C$70 million in treasury upon drawdown, enabling acceleration of early works into full construction mode targeting first gold pour by end of 2026, while maintaining financial flexibility to continue regional exploration drilling at Cuiú Cuiú during the construction period.

