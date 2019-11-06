Gold House Announces First-Ever Gold Rush 48-Hour Sale Featuring New and Known Asian Entrepreneurs in American Culture

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold House, the largest nonprofit organization of top Asian cultural leaders in America who are dedicated to systematically accelerating the Asian diaspora's societal impact and cultural legacy, today announces Gold Rush, the first ever 48-hour "flash sale"-type event, scheduled for November 20 through November 22, 2019 from 9AM PT/12PM ET to 9AM PT/12PM ET. Gold Rushes will occur quarterly and align with the Solstices and Equinoxes of each season.

"We can wait for a seat at the table or build our own table. Gold Rush combats the lack of Asian and Pacific Islander representation in American C-suites and champions a new generation of leaders who demonstrate the integrative impact our community is having on society," said Bing Chen, Gold House's Chairman and Co-Founder. He added that according to a recent Harvard Business Review study, Asians are the least likely to get promoted to management. In Silicon Valley, the heart of entrepreneurship, Asians are nearly a third of the employee base but represent half of executive ranks--it's just as bleak in other industries like financial services.

Gold Rush is designed to celebrate and support 30 Asian and Pacific Islander founders, emerging and established entrepreneurial leaders in their respective industries. Chosen by the Gold Rush Advisory Council, consisting of leading Asian business, lifestyle leaders, and celebrities including Prabal Gurung, Judy John, Aileen Lee, Michelle Lee, Jeremy Liew, Phillip Lim, Kevin Lin, Hasan Minhaj, and Michelle Phan, Gold Rush will feature exclusive and discounted products as well as once-in-a-lifetime gifts for certain special buyers. All transactions during Gold Rush will occur on the sites of the brands.

Gold House may be best known to consumers as the creators of the theatre movement #GoldOpen, which has helped drive Asian and mass audiences in the U.S. to help sell-out the opening weekend screenings of "Crazy Rich Asians," "The Farewell," and "Parasite," among others, to prove the viability and spending power of this important segment in the American market. They are also the producers of the A100 List, an annual celebration of the most impactful Asians in culture as voted on by 20 of the nation's top Asian nonprofits and a slate of legendary Asian leaders.

The next quarterly Gold Rushes will be dedicated to Asian and Pacific Islander founders trailblazing within the food and beverage industry that will run March 19-22, 2020. Applications are open until January 1, 2020. In Q2 2020, we will focus on founders within the shelter and experiences space.

For more information on the Gold Rush Advisory Council and to view the first class of Gold Rush, visit goldhouse.org/GoldRush.

Media Contact:

Lisa Kovitz / Edelman / Lisa.Kovitz@edelman.com / 212-704-4546

Braden Bradley / Edelman / Braden.Bradley@edelman.com / 212-277-3743

SOURCE Gold House